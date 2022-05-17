(2012)
The Central Baptist College Lady Mustang softball team won its 50th game of the season to come out of the losers bracket to win the Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference tournament and earn a berth in the NAIA national tournament in Gulf Shores, Ala. After Bellevue University of Nebraska sent CBC into the losers bracket, the Lady Mustangs won three games, defeating Bellevue in back-to-back games for the championship.
Conway police dealt with numerous reports of vehicle break-ins in the neighborhood around South Hampton Drive. In many of the reports, however, nothing of value was missing from the cars. All the cars were broken into overnight Friday, and sometimes, the windows were busted in order to gain entry. In each case, the glove compartments of the cars were open and items were thrown to the floor.
(1997)
Amid a sea of blue, Conway Police Department Chief Bob Harkrider handed out new badges and shook the hands of promoted officers. Jerry Snowden, formerly the lieutenant over the patrol division, was promoted to assistant chief. Snowden has been at the department for nearly 20 years. Don Huffines was given Snowden’s position. Huffines has been at the department since 1976. Harkrider said he may retire as police chief soon.
George Martin was pictured playing a tune on his harmonica during the Lions Club regular meeting. Martin presented songs and magic tricks to show how his educational programs from Martin Educational Enterprises can help teach and entertain children.
(1972)
Eight-year-old Robbie Hill of Shady Grove learned a lot about patience and courage last week while playing with a friend. Robbie, son of Mr. and Mrs. Sam Hill, and Kevin Redican were standing on the side of a road near a farm owned by Elmer Moses when a copperhead snake ran up Robbie’s pants. Not sure exactly what to do, Robbie sent Kevin for help. About 15 minutes later, Kevin returned with Moses and Lester Garrison. When they arrived, Robbie had his pants partially down. They sat him on the tailgate of a pickup and took his shoes off. Each man grabbed hold of a pant leg and jerked his pants off, and the snake flopped out on the ground. Robbie was not bitten by the snake.
Mrs. Ernest Darnall of Little Rock spent several days with her daughter, Mrs. Joe B. McGee, and Mr. McGee.
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Ussery, Mrs. E.J. Hoggard and Mrs. Ardell Condray visited their aunt, Mrs. J.E. Hoggard, in Mayflower.
