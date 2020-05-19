May 19
(2010)
Preston Purifoy was the recipient of the Frank E. Robins Award as outstanding male senior athlete while Erika Setzler received the Ruth Doyle Award as the outstanding female athlete at the Conway High Athletic awards ceremony.
Jody Thornton would open J.J.’s Grill on Main Street in the vacant spot next to Old Chicago.
Sam Lewis was opening Sunset Ballroom at 1619 East Oak, the location where the Mid-South Opry opened in 2009.
Exit 127, Lloyd Hervey’s outreach clothing line designed for young people to step out of their comfort zones, hosted its second annual spring fashion show at Simon Park.
(1995)
A group of 40 visitors from the national Main Street organization toured downtown Conway during their convention in Little Rock.
J.D. Gingerich was elected to serve as Rotary Club district governor for the 1997-98 term while Carolyn Dombek received the Rotarian of the Year award at the District Conference held at the Majestic Hotel in Hot Springs.
The Danny Ford Tour, a caravan of RVs, came through Conway, stopping at the park south of City Hall. Ford’s entourage included former UCA head coach Harold Horton who was director of football operations at UA.
(1970)
New officers of the YBMA were installed at a meeting at the Ramada Inn. Roger Mills, assistant to Conway Corporation General Manager James Brewer, became president.. K.S. Fortner was installed a sergeant-at-arms and Garland Bradley was added to the board. Other officers were Lewis Stell, first vice president; Leonard Lewsaw, treasurer; and Don Vogan, member of the board.
Charles L. Price was named manager of the Conway office of ESD, replacing Elmer Fiddler, manager of the Conway office who was retiring after 25 years.
Raymond Pritchett of Conway was sworn in as state president of the Arkansas Jaycees at the state convention.
(1945)
A pet parade, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club, would take place under the direction of Sid Adams. Prizes would be offered to contestants for the largest, smallest, most unusual, best trained, best cared for, ugliest, oldest, prettiest, best decorated, best pedigree, cutest and pet with the largest family. Children under 16 would parade their pets down Front Street to East Oak, then to Court, to Main, to Front, back to Greeson’s Corner and then to the courthouse.
Lucille Hegeman was valedictorian of the St. Joseph Class of 1945 which numbered ten. Mary Rossi was the salutatorian.
(1920)
From the Vilonia column: V. Fortner sold his shop and his entire stock of hardware and implements to Mr. Gillmore, the consideration being $4,000. The box supper was a grand success with net proceeds of $78.88. The cake, which was baked by Willie Wilson, was sold to the prettiest girl, Mamie Cartwright, for $28.
From the Enders column: Miss Octavia Clark closed her school at Rose Bud and returned to her home. She and her sisters, Eunice and Inez, then departed for Little Rock where they would enter a business college.
