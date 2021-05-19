(2011)
Hendrix College freshman Elizabeth Krug was voted Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Women’s Track and Field Newcomer of the Year after voting by the league’s head coaches. Krug is the Warriors’ first track and field athlete to earn one of the conference’s major annual awards. Krug scored 32 individual points for Hendrix at the 2011 SCAC Championships (third-highest point total of the event), garnering All-SCAC honors in several events.
Frank Hooks of Conway celebrated his 90th birthday on Wednesday. He was surprised by his two daughters who traveled from Kansas City, Mo., to be home for his birthday. Hooks, who is a veteran of World War II and the Korean War, was born in Conway and moved away when he returned home from the service. He lived in Detroit and Kansas before returning home to marry his teenage girlfriend.
(1996)
The Arkansas Educational Television Network won a Bronze Apple Award from the National Educational Media Network for the production of “The Keetowahs Come Home.” The half-hour program focuses on Keetoowahs, 8,000 out of 170,000 American Indians in East Central Oklahoma who are fighting to keep their culture and language alive.
Steven Russaw, Dwayne Russaw and 3-year-old Spencer Russaw were pictured proudly displaying the collection of catfish they caught at Lake Conway. Fishing off Art Pond Landing, their largest catch weighed 47 pounds. They also had fish that weighed, 22, 14 and 6 pounds.
Shawn and Kyndell Rea announced the birth of twin daughters, born May 18, 1996, at Conway Regional Medical Center. They are Drake Hunter October Rea and Teal Kimber Autumn Rea. The Reas also have a 5-year-old daughter, McKinley Rea.
(1971)
Sunday guests of Mr. and Mrs. R.M. Hilger were her sister, Mrs. J.W. Roberson, and Mr. Roberson, Miss Ora Mae Roberson, Jack Roberson and son, Bruce, another sister, Mrs. Maude Moss, and Mr. and Mrs. T.G. Moss and son, Ricky, all of Searcy.
New officers of the Downtown Conway Club include Edward McMillen, president; Lynn Sloan, vice president; Neil McKinney, treasurer; Bob Scroggin, sergeant-at-arms; and John Reno, secretary.
First State Bank & Trust Co. of Conway this week is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its founding. The bank opened May 18, 1946, in a building at 906 Front St. Deposits at the end of the first days’ business were $290,341.40. Eleven hundred persons visited the bank on opening day. The total capital structure at the outset was $75,000. Today, the capital structure is in excess of $1,922,000.
