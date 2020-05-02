May 2
(2010)
La Bella Luna, downtown Conway’s newest Italian place, opened on Front Street near North Street while Tipton Hurst was settling into its new location near Oak Street and Interstate 40.
Vintage to Vogue Old Fashioned Candy & Gifts, owned by Roberta Coyne, opened at 829 Chestnut in downtown Conway while Vintage Kitchen opened at 1107 Oak, serving lunch with home-style cooking. Vintage Kitchen was owned by Debbie Saddler, Iris Fason, Roxanne Jackson and Debbie Armstrong.
There were only five contestants left by Monday in the Centennial Bank Stuck on a Truck contest – Candace Martin, Jason Beck, Chris Brynell, Terry Odom, and Kevin Cauthen.
(1995)
Dr. Ricky Brooks, assistant director of bands at Murray State University, was named director of bands at UCA, succeeding Russell Langston who retired after 16 years. Brooks would be assisted by Richards L. Walker, Jr. who joined the UCA staff in the spring semester of 1995.
Sheriff Bob Blankenship continued to be on medical leave with an undetermined illness. The doctors subsequently diagnosed him with multiple sclerosis.
Paul Johnson, Natural Resources Conservation Service chief, stopped over at Woolly Hollow State Park and Lake Bennett as part of a visit to the Buffalo River Tributaries Watershed project.
(1970)
Dr. Edwin L. Dunaway returned from Rochester, Minnesota where he underwent a cancer checkup at Mayo Clinic and expected to resume his practice on an appointment half-day basis on Monday. He said further cancer treatment would be unnecessary. He had been out of the office since October, making four visits to the Mayo Clinic.
Two SCA faculty, Dr. Foy Lisenby and Dr. Waddy W. Moore, spoke at the 29th annual meeting of the Arkansas Historical Association in Hot Springs. Larry Pearce and Paul P. Faris of Hendrix College also spoke at the event as well as SCA student, Richard Paul.
(1945)
Conway business houses and offices observed the first half holiday of the spring and summer months. Businesses would close at 12 noon on Thursdays.
Contract for construction of a new 1,240 horsepower Diesel engine and generator at Conway was awarded by the board of directors at Conway Corporation.
Geraldine and Emogene Thornton, children of Mr. and Mrs. Emil Thornton, celebrated their fifth birthday with a party at their home, 223 Locust Avenue. Guests were Marion Hawk, Janice Penrose, Carla Gene Garrett, Danny Griffith, Charles Ward, Jackie Harmon, Tommy Shebek and Alice Ann Simpson.
(1920)
The Fair Store advertised the following items for sale: Neckties, 98 cents; men’s dress shirts, $1.98; Gold Bond suits for men, $45.00; good gingham waist aprons, 55 cents; ladies’ pure thread silk hose, $1.48; Garret snuff, 5-oz. bottle, 30 cents; twist tobacco, 6 for 25 cents; 3-lb. pkg. of ground coffee, $1.00.
The Rev. C.N. Guice was remodeling and making extensive improvements at his residence on Davis Street, which he purchased from R.H. Maddox. His family would move here from Siloam Springs in the fall.
