May 20
(2010)
Patty Oeste, music instructor at Ruth Doyle Intermediate School, wrote an opera on the legend of Petit Jean which was performed in UCA’s Reynolds Hall.
Results in the 2010 primary had State House Speaker Robbie Wills in a runoff for the US 2nd District Congressional seat while Sen. Gilbert Baker failed to secure the Republican nomination for the US Senate seat.
State Land Commissioner Mark Wilcox would face County Clerk Pat O’Brien in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for Secretary of State.
H.R. “Hack” Fagan was approaching his 100th birthday, which would be on May 31.
(1995)
Valedictorians for the Greenbrier High School Class of 2010 were Chad Dunlap and Casie Rowlett while Corey McGaha and Michelle Chouinard were named salutatorians.
Mayflower High School Class of 2010 valedictorian was Veronica Wheeler while salutatorian was Kathi Van Pelt.
Dr. Robert W. Meriwether, retired professor of history and political science at Hendrix College, was the speaker at the Conway High School graduation while Derrick Moore, San Francisco 49ers running back was the graduation speaker at Greenbrier High School’s graduation.
Bryant Manufacturing, 1101 N. Museum Road, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting. The business also housed Bryant Acoustics.
(1970)
At the annual Conway Junior High and Conway High School sports banquet, Eddie Clawson received the 1st annual Case Award after being voted the most dedicated athlete by his fellow athletes. It was the first year for the award. Other football awards went to Buddy Bright for most tackles and Frank Shaw for most passes intercepted. Basketball awards, presented by Coach C.D. Taylor, went to Tommy Courtway, best free-throw percentage; Ronnie Moore, best defensive plays; and Richard Hammond, most rebounds. Track coach Ernest Miller presented awards to Cary Crawford, most points in running events and Jack Adams, most points in field events.
(1945)
The Conway News, weekly newspaper of Conway which had just completed its 25th year, would suspend publication on May 31 for the duration of the war. Edgar B. Parker was editor and publisher.
Rev. Horace M. Lewis, superintendent of the Conway district of the Methodist Church delivered the commencement address at Conway High School’s graduation exercises. Fifty-eight were awarded diplomas.
Sam E. Adkisson, former merchant and postmaster of Mt. Vernon, purchased the residence of Mrs. Guy Smith at 1818 Bruce Street and planned to move his family there on June 1. He planned to go into business in Conway.
(1920)
County Judge J.A. Lea, one of the best known and most successful political leaders in Faulkner County, would not seek re-election and would retire from politics, temporarily at least, according to word received by the Log Cabin Democrat. Three men had announced they would run for the office of county judge. They were former Judge J.W. Holt, Marvin E. Connell and former County Judge E.L. Smith. Frank Raney of Providence was also mentioned but had not yet made an announcement. Judge Lea had rendered much valuable service to the county and many citizens would regret that he had decided to retire from office.
