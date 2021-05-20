(2011)
Julie Adkisson was named Valiant Woman by Church Women United at the group’s Friendship Day Celebration. Julie served as president of CWU in 2009 and 2010, and was treasurer from 1995 to 2001. She helped organize and build Cradle Care in 1995, a child-care facility and mentoring program for teen parents. She is an elected elder of First Presbyterian Church.
Mykell Gilkey, Bailey Dixon and Kinley Joyner, first-graders at Julia Lee Moore Elementary School, were picturing doing the “Chicken Dance” with their classmates in a marathon fund-raiser to benefit a Kenyan orphanage. Money raised will go to Chicks for Children Inc., to provide funds for a chicken and egg operation that monetarily supports orphans in Kitale, Kenya.
(1996)
Alpha Iota Conclave of Kappa Kappa Iota held a dinner meeting May 6, where Patricia Calloway and Donna Dyer were installed as new members. Judy Reno was welcomed as a transferring member. Officers for 1996-97 were also installed. They are Fran Boone and Leanne Bland, co-presidents; Mary Langston and Dana Villines, co-vice presidents; Susan Hickey, secretary; Clara Rose Simon, treasurer; Bronnie Rose, reporter; Diana Boone, historian; Lou Ann Pew, empathy; and Danette Fiddler, song leader.
Ancestors Unknown genealogy research group met May 13 and heard a presentation from Tom Dillard, director of the University of Central Arkansas Archives. He told about materials available at the archives for genealogical research, and took the group on a tour of the facility. He said there are only five archives in Arkansas, with two being in Conway at UCA and Hendrix College. About 40 people attended the meeting.
Two members of the Conway Jaycees were elected officers of the Arkansas Jaycees at the state convention. Kent Mathis was named state community development vice president, and Todd Smithart was named membership development vice president.
(1971)
Scott and Mark Wofford, sons of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wofford of Little Rock, are spending the week with their aunt, Mrs. Pat Fiddler, and daughter, Robin, while their parents are vacationing in Madrid, Spain.
Mrs. Earl Parsons returned Saturday to Tallahassee, Fla., after spending two weeks her with her mother, Mrs. J.H. Pence, and her brother, Richard M. Pence, and Mrs. Pence.
Mrs. Jack Gregson, Mrs. Hazel Smith, Mrs. Gussie Scales and Mrs. Kit DeFrance returned home Friday after spending a few days in Many, La., where they visited Hodges Gardens.
Bill Ferguson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hubert L. Ferguson, and Stan Wolfe, a junior at State College of Arkansas, left Wednesday for Chula Vista, Calif., where they will be employed this summer.
