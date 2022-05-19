(2012)
Hendrix College senior goalkeeper Keith Clemens and sophomore midfielder Cameron Millstone were selected to the All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Lacrosse First Team. Clemons ranked 16th in the nation with 13.27 saves per game and second in the league with a .580 save percentage. Millstone ranked fourth in the league with 2.47 goals per game.
Conway golfer Summer Roachell has achieved another milestone in her young career. The Conway High junior, one of the top amateurs in the country, was invited into the qualifier for the Walmart Northwest Arkansas Championship in Rogers this summer. A University of Arkansas recruit, Roachell will be competing in the LPGA event as an amateur.
(1997)
Conway High School senior Josh Jolly recently received the Kimberly-Clark Foundation’s Bright Future scholarship. The scholarships are presented to children of Kimberly-Clark employees based on academics, performance on college admission tests, extracurricular activities, essays, letters of recommendation and financial need. The scholarships are worth up to $20,000, or $5,000 per year for up to four years. Josh is a son of Dickie and Nina Jolly.
Heather Ann Watson has received a Fulbright Fellowship that will fund 11 months’ study in Germany. A senior at Hendrix College, Miss Watson study a Slavic minority group that lives near the Polish border in the Leipzig region, which was part of the East German Republic before the fall of the Berlin Wall. She is a daughter of William and Karyn Watson of Conway, and is a graduate of Conway High School.
(1972)
Mrs. Frankie Bowlin was elected president of the Conway Public School Faculty Club at an annual fish fry recently at the junior high school cafeteria. Carl Stuart, superintendent of schools, served as host for the occasion. Approximately 375 persons attended. Other officers elected were Mrs. Charles Manning, vice president; Mrs. Deal Bell, secretary; Doyle Jackson, treasurer; and Mrs. Oscar Moore, reporter. Gifts were presented to Mrs. W.E. Bolding, Mrs. Maggie Griffith, Mrs. Lorraine B. Mason, Mrs. George Lyford and Mrs. A.C. Ludwick, who are retiring at the end of the school year.
This year’s honor graduates at Enola High School are Beverly Goodnight Ingram, valedictorian, and Donna Beene Bentley, salutatorian. Mrs. Ingram is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Troy Goodnight. Her husband, Randy Ingram, is stationed in the army at Fort Lee, Va. Mrs. Bentley is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.S. Beene. She is the wife of Paul Bentley, a student at Arkansas State University, Beebe Branch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.