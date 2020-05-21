May 21
(2010)
Blake Browning and Bob Leffert were promoted to vice president/business development officers at Centennial Bank. Both had been with the bank 10 years or more.
UCA coach Corliss Williamson reflected on his basketball career and talked about the present and future of UCA basketball before a large crowd at the Kiwanis Club lunch meeting.
Part of the Fayetteville Express Pipeline, a 185-mile natural gas line and $1.3 million project was scheduled across Faulkner County in the northernmost section. The pipeline would cover 21.3 miles beginning at Prairie Creek in Conway County, then crossing the top of Faulkner County before entering White County.
(1995)
Lonnie Williams, senior vice president of project development at Nabholz Construction, was named president of Con-Ark Commercial Builders. He began his career at Nabholz in 1972 as a jobsite superintendent.
Jim A. Hoggard, former Conway mayor and businessman, joined A.G. Edwards & Sons, a St. Louis-based national brokerage firm, as branch manager of the firm’s Conway office.
Brenda Starkey, a barber and beautician by trade, was creating quality doll furniture and marketing “Tiny-tiques.”
Steve Scherrey received Lyon College’s top athletic honor during the college’s Athletic Awards Night. Scherrey, a four-year basketball letterman, received the Dick Winningham Memorial Award.
(1970)
Mrs. Frank M. Moix, Conway Jaycette president, was recognized by the state organization as Arkansas’ outstanding local president while Gerald Lackey, was named Arkansas’ outstanding Jaycee.
By a three-to-one margin Conway Mills employees rejected representation by the International Brotherhood of Pulp, Sulphite and Paper Mill Workers (AFL-CIO). W.L. Leipold, mill manager, expressed thanks for the vote of confidence shown in Conway Mills.
Conway’s largest supermarket, to be known as Mr. T, was expected to be open for business around July 1. The new building was 15,000 square feet and included a bakery.
(1945)
James Wiley Mosley was awarded a medal designating him as the best all-around student in Conway Junior High at promotion exercises held in the auditorium. Eighth grade certificates were awarded to 68 pupils.
Dr. Horace Adams, chairman of the social science division of Arkansas A&M College in Monticello, joined the faculty of ASTC as head of the history department. He succeeded Dr. D.D. McBrien who was elected president of Henderson State Teachers College.
It was announced that Mrs. Cole’s Kindergarten would open at 625 Donaghey on September 10 with morning and afternoon sessions.
(1920)
Following the lead of Constable Bob Cook of Hardin Township, E.J. Glover of Harve Township served notice on the public that hauling of freight on Sunday through his township must be stopped. In a communication to the Log Cabin Democrat, he said, “I take this method of notifying all parties that I will hereafter arrest all persons that come under my observation for hauling freight on Sunday or going after freight on Sunday.”
