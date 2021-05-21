(2011)
The Conway girls soccer team capped a perfect season Saturday night with a 3-0 victory over Bentonville to win the state 7A girls championship held in Fayetteville. Conway, which led 2-0 at the half, finished 22-0, allowing only six goals all season. Until this season, the Conway girls had never won a state tournament game.
The Conway baseball team won its first state title since 1989 with a 12-3 victory over Bryant. The Wampus Cats were making their sixth appearance in a state championship game but hadn’t won one in 22 years. Conway had a 15-hit attack, a seven-run inning and a seven-hit, seven-strikeout complete game from Connor McClain, the MVP of the tournament. Aaron Boucher, youngest son of Conway coach Noel Boucher, had two hits and three RBI. Aaron’s two older brothers, Jacob and Adam, both played for their dad at Conway, and were on hand to watch the title game.
(1996)
Marty Montgomery won the Democratic Preferential Primary for Faulkner County Sheriff on Tuesday night. Montgomery garnered 54.3 percent of the vote with 5,176 votes, while his opponent, Faulkner County Chief Deputy Jim Wooley, earned 45.7 percent of the vote, with 4,351 votes. Montgomery will face Republican Ronnie Buckner in the Nov. 5 general election.
A group of Greenbrier High School students spent a few days in Huntsville, Ala., recently participating in a series of learning experiences at the International Graphics Users Group Conference. The students worked on public service projects, using math and science computers that are used by NASA and military intelligence. The students attending were Helen Chambers, Billy Franks, Star Hetterick, Julia Lincoln, Joel Newton, Jennifer Osborne, Lisa Rodgers, and Lorrie Trammell. Tim Stephenson, director of the service learning program at Greenbrier, and his wife, Wanda, chaperoned the trip.
(1971)
Mrs. A.L. Brachan returned to her home in Long Beach, Calif., after visiting her sister, Mrs. A.L. Presley; her brother, Melton Williams, and families in Conway; another brother, Ted Williams, in Greenbrier, and other relatives in Conway and Greenbrier. Mrs. Brachan is the former Sybil Williams of Greenbrier.
Brownie Troop No. 399 at Sallie Cone Elementary School held a cookout and day of games at Fifth Avenue Park. Members of the troop are Valerie Allen, Tammy Bailey, Terry Brewer, Jill Campbell, Connie Carroll, LeAnna Grayson, Janet Lancaster, Kathy Kirby, Rhonda Hallman, Amanda Lieblong, Laura McAnally, Gwen Mahon, Susan Middlekauff, Tracy Miller, Kim Mains, Debbie Rogers, Robin Selph, Jennifer Sossamon, Kelly Sue Stone, Tammy Ward, Tracy Welborn, and Melanie Wilbourn.
Mr. and Mrs. Benton Sevier returned Wednesday from Washington, D.C., where they attended a national construction legislative conference.
