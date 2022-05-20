10 years ago
(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas will get $589,185 more than the school expected this fiscal year, thanks to higher-than-expected state revenue, officials have announced. The university has not yet decided how to spend the money or whether to save it, said UCA President Tom Courtway. UCA’s slice of the state pie is part of a $5.7 million to be divided among the state’s four-year universities and colleges.
A tile mosaic of a 1950s Kroger character, Little Miss Kroger, was uncovered in recent renovations by Covington Properties at 1058 Front St., the previous location of the Log Cabin Democrat. Bryan Patrick, city engineer, said the mosaic will be looked at by one of Kroger’s engineers to determine if it is feasible to transfer the piece to the Kroger location at Salem Road.
25 years ago
(1997)
Palarm-area residents living north of the Faulkner-Pulaski County line want a chance to incorporate as a town, but they first need permission from Mayflower to the north. Mayflower officials want more information before they consider giving permission. Information they are requesting includes specific boundaries being proposed for incorporation and area property owners’ views of the proposal before releasing the area from its municipal grasp.
The Greenbrier School District’s Board of Education presented plaques to several teachers recently. Five retiring employees received plaques. They are Rosemary Wilcox, 20 years; Pam Glover, 19 years; Sherry Newton, 15 years, Jean Sawrie, 13 years; and Fern Wilson, 30 years. Eleven teachers received plaque for exceptional service to the district. They are Darrin Gainer, Angela Longinotti, Teri Moffitt, Cheryl Stewart, Amy Burchfield, Trena Jones, Belinda Robertson, Marion Sibert, Velma Collier, Rebecca Crass and Janice Jones.
50 years ago
(1972)
April showers dumped 2.28 inches of rain on the Conway area for the heaviest month’s precipitation totals this year. But the month’s deficiency – as has been the case all year – was greater than what fell. Normal accumulation for April is 5.40 inches. The resulting deficiency in April ran the total rainfall deficiency for the year to minus 12.47 inches.
Virco Mfg. Corp. of Los Angeles has announced that James Lee, manager of the Conway plant, has been elected a vice president of the corporation. A resident of Conway, Lee joined Virco three years ago in his present position.
Members of the Conway Ladies Auxiliary to the VFW attending the monthly bingo party at Fort Roots Veterans Hospital in North Little Rock were Mrs. John Marshall, Mrs. Reece Thacker and Miss Mary Ann Riedmatten.
The Rev. Roy W. Ward left Sunday to spend two weeks with his daughter, Mrs. Lloyd L. Turney, and family in Arlington, Texas.
