May 22
(2010)
The Baum Gallery of Fine Arts at UCA hosted the “Art in Architecture: Historic Homes of Conway” exhibit and awards ceremony. Nancy Breeden Mitchell, Vivian Hogue and Barbara Satterfield were project coordinators.
Choosing to Excel would sponsor its annual four-week day camp, “Summer Impact 2010,” at Pleasant Branch Community Center starting June 7.
Four students of the Art School of Conway were selected to exhibit artwork in the 49th Annual Arkansas Young Artists Exhibit sponsored by the Arkansas Arts Center: Sarah Littleton, seventh grade; Allison Dombek, sixth grade; Gage Martindale, first grade; and Molly Evans, tenth grade.
(1995)
After a 1-over 71, Bryce Molder scorched the course at Cadron Valley Country Club with a 7-under 63 to win the Cadron Valley Country Club Designated Junior Golf Tournament, the first major event of the junior season. This was his second year to win.
Powers & Sons Company, a small plant on Jim’s Lane off Highway 64, had distinguished itself for building signature stairways, mantels, doors, and other handmade wood products. The plant had been open for two years.
Conway Junior High assistant football coach Jeff Magie was named head football coach at Perryville High School, his alma mater.
(1970)
Palmette Chapter No. 47, Order of Eastern Star, honored Mrs. Mavis Lindsey, Grand Atah of the Grand Chapter of Arkansas, with a sandwich supper and reception following the meeting at the Masonic Hall.
Mrs. George W. Covington hosted a potluck supper and social meeting for the Myrtle E. Charles Sunday School class of the First United Methodist Church.
Newly installed officers of the Junior Progressive Club were Mrs. Ralph Geeslin, president; Mrs. Darrell Frost, first vice president; Mrs. Lee Shock, second vice president; Mrs. Calvin Shock, secretary; and Mrs. Larry Larson, treasurer. The installation took place at the home of Mrs. Guy Murphy.
(1945)
The Women’s Auxiliary of the First Presbyterian Church met at McAlister Hall for its annual birthday party. The organization was 33 years old and had been celebrating birthdays for the past 24 years.
Claire Elizabeth Moore and Sam Little, assisted by their parents, Mr. and Mrs. James H. Moore and Mr. and Mrs. Dana Little, entertained a group of friends with a hayride and wiener roast. The group was transported in wagons to Sturgis Hill where a picnic supper was served.
Victory Café at Highway 64 and 65 was under new management. E.B. Beecham and H.C. Tovar were listed as the managers.
(1920)
Confederate veterans would decorate the graves of their deceased comrades at Oak Grove Cemetery. The Conway veterans would assemble at the cemetery in the afternoon and march to the various graves.
