May 23
(2010)
The Brown family finalized their agreement to sell about 147 acres of Lollie Bottoms farmland to the city for $591,000. The only remaining land needed for the planned airport was about 74 acres belonging collectively to the 14 heirs of the late Emily Moon.
Conway High School graduated 555 at Verizon Arena, becoming the first ever class to receive their diplomas out of town. The school moved the graduation ceremony to Verizon after outgrowing all of the local facilities.
Jim Davidson was the recipient of the Conway School Board Distinguished Service Award in recognition of his Bookcase for Every Child program.
(1995)
A survey revealed that over 300 of the 811 high school seniors in Faulkner County would be entering the work force or joining the military while 379 planned to attend a four-year college and 127 planned to attend a two-year college or trade school.
Three branch library facilities were planned in Greenbrier, Vilonia and Mayflower by the Faulkner County Library board of directors.
Stanley Russ was the keynote speaker at the ceremony at the Conway Adult Education Center where 150 graduated.
Dr. Jeff Allender, UCA geography professor, and the Mayflower Elementary PTO painted a US map on the school’s playground.
(1970)
Mrs. Ralph Horton was installed as president of the Conway Junior Auxiliary at a meeting held at the home of Mrs. Robin Brown. Also installed were Mrs. James Watson, recording secretary; Mrs. Charles Nabholz, vice president; Mrs. Edmund Nabholz, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Paul Watts, treasurer.
Twenty-three Jack and Jill morning kindergarten students graduated: Greg Coffey, Roby Mize, Scott McDermott, Vicki Cummins, Jill Watson, Robert Saunders, James Clark, Sammye Daniel, Laina Love, Holly Marr, Shelly Tyler, Bart Joyner, Carol Friesz, Bill Clark, Don Buffaloe, Tim McDaniel, Alex Godwin, Shawn Beene, Melissa White, Lana Kay Stell, Butch Hoyt, Hank Hargis and Mathilda Hatfield.
(1945)
Misses Jo Jo McGlathery of Shirley and Patsy Ann Camp of Conway would operate a day camp for Conway girls, ages eight to 13, at ASTC for five weeks beginning June 4. They would offer supervised recreation and physical education activities in the gym, swimming pool and on the play fields.
ASTC president Dr. Nolan Irby said that Mrs. Jessie Boardman, supervisor of elementary grades in the training school, was retiring to take care of her mother. Mrs. Boardman had been a member of the faculty for more than 20 years.
(1920)
From the Round Mountain column: Misses Ida and Etta King left for Talihina, Oklahoma where they would visit relatives. Frank Kuykendall and family of Conway were guests of Jim King and his family. Mr. and Mrs. F.P. Nelson and Mr. and Mrs. Judd Goad of Conway visited Mrs. W.O. Wood Sunday. Mr. and Mrs. G.L. Hiett and Misses Lydia Sevier and Maidie Simmons motored to Conway Sunday night.
