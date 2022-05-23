By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Mallory Brooks woke up with a morning temperature of 104 degrees that threatened to ruin her Senior Night with the Conway softball team. Hours later, with her temperature subsided, Brooks helped Conway get off to a hot start against the Lady Pointers on the way to a 9-2 victory. Brooks, one of four seniors for the Lady Cats, and Morgan Setzler laid down bunts that led to an eight-run second inning.
Conway Morning Rotary Club members Bill DeVore and Steve Floyd were pictured working on the club’s Spring Spruce Up at the Tucker Creek Walking/Bike Trail. The club maintains the trail’s butterfly garden at the Salem Road entrance plus plantings and flower beds at Cadron Settlement Park.
(1997)
Jared Hankins, a three-sport athlete at Conway, became the first varsity soccer player to receive the Frank E. Robins Award. Hankins, who was a standout for the Wampus Cats in football, basketball and soccer, was presented the award for the outstanding male senior athlete at CHS. In addition to leading the Wampus Cats to the Metro Conference soccer semifinals, Hankins was all-conference in football as a defensive back. Outstanding female senior athlete was Clarissa Evans, receiving the Ruth Doyle Award. She was an all-conference and all-state performer in basketball and volleyball, and also was a standout on the track team.
Two Guy-Perkins High School students are finalists in the 1997 Congressional High School Art Competition. Jamie Battles of Guy and Wesley Stephens of Greenbrier were among seven finalists from Arkansas’ Second Congressional District. Ms. Battles, a daughter of Jimmie Battles, completed an oil painting on canvas. Stephens, a son of Mr. and Mrs. David Stephens, submitted an acrylic on carved wood.
(1972)
Ralva Bass of the science department at State College of Arkansas will become secretary of the Conway Kiwanis Club in October. Bass will succeed Vernon Palmer, who is giving up the position because of other activities. The secretary’s job in Kiwanis is appointive.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Wilson and twin daughters, Michele and Heather, of Anaheim, Calif., arrived to visit his mother, Mrs. Jane Wilson, and his brother, George Wilson.
Mr. and Mrs. Damon Ussery and children, Jonathan, Renette and JoAnn, left for their home in Federal Way, Wash, after a week’s visit with his mother, Mrs. Arcie Ussery, and his grandmother, Mrs. Willie Fisher. They also visited his sister, Mrs. Hubert Strayhorn, Mr. Strayhorn and children in Lonoke.
Mr. and Mrs. Max. A. Morrison returned home to Daytona Beach, Fla., after spending a week with her sister, Mrs. George. W. Reece.
