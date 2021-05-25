(2011)
A stellar inaugural season by University of Central Arkansas outfielder Jonathan Davis earned him the Southland Conference Freshman of the Year award. He was also named to the Southland Conference second team, while junior pitcher Dustin Ward was a third-team selection. Davis, a true freshman from Camden Fairview, led the Bears in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, runs scored, and stolen bases, and tied for the lead in home runs. Ward led the Bears with eight victories and had the teams’ second-best earned-run average.
Haskell “Hack” Fagan of Conway recently celebrated his 101st birthday. He was born May 21, 1910, and was married to Ozella Fagan for 73 years. He is the father of Wayne, Phil and Bill Fagan, and Carolyn Vasilos, and he has nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
(1996)
With a grant from the Arkansas Humanities Council, the Faulkner County Museum has launched an effort to develop oral histories about significant events and people in the county. The first contribution to the program was recently recorded when historian Foy Lisenby, a former history professor at the University of Central Arkansas, interviewed Dr. Thayer Hendrickson. Dr. Hendrickson was quizzed about his life, his work as a veterinarian and his contributions to the community. George Thompson, museum curator, hopes to build a body of 30 or more audio-visual interviews with a variety of county residents.
According to Vilonia Primary School Principal Sue Farris, the last full week of school there will be just like an educational summer camp. The idea is to keep the students interested as the school year winds down and their minds wander toward summer vacation. The school has set up four “learning camps” for the students with each camp providing numerous activities planned around a central theme.
(1971)
Susan Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy G. Smith, has been accepted as an exchange student to Peru by Lions International. Miss Smith, who will spend eight weeks in the capital city of Lima, is sponsored by the Conway Noon Lions Club. She will be a senior at Conway High School next fall and is a member of the Spanish Club and Peppers Club.
Faulkner County residents this year contributed a record high of $4,765.59 to the American Cancer Society Crusade. The previous high collected in the county was $4,385.93, according to Mrs. Burvin C. Alread, director. Faulkner’s quota this year was $3,600. Mrs. Tom Clark directed a house-to-house canvas that raised $2,207. A canvas of downtown Conway businesses, directed by Mrs. William C. Buthman, contributed $883.10. Other money was collected in the rural areas of the county.
Expected to arrive this afternoon to spend the Memorial Day weekend with Mrs. Elva Murphy are her daughter, Mrs. Robert T. Frizzell, and children, Tommy and Angela Denise, and her sister, Mrs. John R. Boyle, and daughters Kayla Jean and Mary Elizabeth.
