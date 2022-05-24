(2012)
Agriculture courses could boost career opportunities, even to the point of having the opportunity to travel and earn a six-figure income, said Jeremy Clark in a presentation to the Vilonia Future Farmers of America students. Clark, a former Vilonia FFA member, was the keynote speaker at the club’s annual banquet. He owns a farming operation in the El Paso area. “I credit all of my accomplishments to this FFA chapter,” Clark said. “It’s not all about farming. Your options with FFA are infinite.”
University of Central Arkansas volleyball-softball-soccer player Cristin Curl received the 2011-12 Southland Conference Steve McCarty Citizenship Award. The award recognizes athletes who exhibit outstanding qualities in citizenship, sportsmanship, leadership and community service. Curl earned a degree in business management with a 3.75 in three years and is working toward a second degree in physical education teacher education.
(1997)
Mary Ann Halsey of Greenbrier has been named the director of forestry education for the Arkansas Forestry Association Education Foundation. She will be responsible for coordinating landowner education and public outreach throughout the state. Ms. Halsey is an educator with more than 25 years’ experience. She has bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Central Arkansas.
Dr. Jerry B. Park, Marilyn Qualls, Marsha Santiago, Mary Majors and Kerri Salzwedel of Fashion Eyewear attended an Envision Yourself workshop sponsored by the Vision Council of America. They were trained to help patients choose eyewear that suits their individuality as well as their vision by analyzing facial balance, coloring and lifestyle needs.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. Cy Gray have returned from a five-day business trip to Shreveport, La. The Grays plan to move to Shreveport the latter part of this month. Mr. Gray is the former manager of the Conway Country Club.
Mr. and Mrs. Carl Southerland have returned from Geneva, Switzerland, where they spent a month visiting their daughter, Mrs. Harvel Wright, Dr. Wright, and children, Mike and Nancy. The Southerlands and Wrights visited 10 European countries. Dr. Wright is involved in cancer research at the Cern Laboratory in Geneva. Mrs. Wright is the former Carleta Southerland.
Guests last week of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Rylander were her sister, Mrs. Phil S. Reid of Houston, Texas, and Mrs. Marsha Beckelman of Dallas, Texas.
Landon Pickard of Deer Creek, Okla., arrived Wednesday for a week’s visit with his sister, Mrs. M.J. Neaves.
