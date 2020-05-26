May 26
(2010)
Ashley Nance, Conway Christian girls’ basketball coach, was named girls’ basketball coach at Conway High School, succeeding Janet Taylor. Nance had led the Conway Christian team to win the 2A state championship in March.
Joyce Jones retired after 41 years of distinguished service to the Log Cabin Democrat. A drop-in reception was held at the Log Cabin office, 1058 Front Street.
Cathie Matthews, director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage, presented Bob Courtway Middle School eighth-grader Lisa Wren with a Certificate of Achievement for completing with 100 percent accuracy the DAH’s Arkansas Heritage Road Trip Trivia.
(1995)
James Summersett, Conway Regional Medical Center president and CEO, reviewed with hospital board members a plan to construct a $2.2 million new emergency department. The new 12,000-13,000-square-foot addition would be constructed at the east end of the building near the corner of College and Western to open in early 1997.
City officials were looking at a site on Highway 60 for a combination fire and police substation in west Conway. The two-acre site was the former location of Checkers Toad Suck Catfish Restaurant on the southwest corner of Highway 60 at Wescon Lane.
(1970)
The largest spring class in the history of the 63-year-old State College of Arkansas graduated. A record 554 degrees were conferred with Master of Science degrees conferred for the first time.
Jack Adams received the Frank Robins Award, given annually to the top athlete at Conway High School and selected by the coaching staff. He transferred from Benton two years earlier and had only two years of eligibility.
Ann Toal was selected senior queen, succeeding Kathy Sanson, of the Faulkner County Saddle Club while Tammy Mallett was selected as princess, succeeding Donna Diehl, at the spring rodeo.
(1945)
The master’s degree was conferred on four Conway men by Green Grove Lodge No. 107, F. & A.M. in ceremonies at the Masonic Hall: Theo Ashcraft, manager of the Sterling store; Edgar B. Parker; editor and publisher of the Conway News weekly newspaper; R. Julius Parker, linotype operator for Conway Printing Company; and Benjamin W. Robins, floorman at Conway Printing Company.
Manager Sidney B. Robinson said a large crowd was expected for the bond auction sale at the Conway theatre. Entrance to the show, “The Woman in the Window,” would be by purchase of a war bond.
(1920)
W.W. Moore, who was operating the B.G. Reaves farm on the Arkansas River near Palarm, said he was getting a perfect stand of cotton from his planting. This was one of the few farms on the river where no replanting would have to be done.
