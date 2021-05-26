(2011)
Members of the Historic District Commission have approved the new signs in the Asa P. Robinson Historic District. The signs were funded in 2010 by a Certified Local Government Grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program. The signs were manufactured in the Conway Street Department sign shop. The commission also learned that the 2011 grant was recently approved and will provide a “Save Your Wood Windows” workshop led by architect Steve Hurd.
Ten Faulkner County athletes have earned all-state recognition in baseball and softball in Classes 5A and 7A by the Arkansas Activities Association. Those earning honors in baseball are Aaron Boucher and Connor McClain, Conway; Matt Burgess and Trent Virden, Greenbrier; and Drew Knowles and Zac Mitchell, Vilonia. Those earning honors in softball are Kailey Madden, Cicely New and Bailey Reynolds, Greenbrier; and Audrey Moran, Vilonia.
(1996)
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Lindsey Sr. of the Holland community will observe their 50th wedding anniversary with an open house. The Lindseys were married May 31, 1946. Mrs. Lindsey, a daughter of Beula Fuller of Wooster and the late Russell Fuller, is retired from the state Department of Finance and Administration. Mr. Lindsey, a son of the late Ramie and Cora Lindsey, is retired from the state Employment Security Division. They have one daughter, Deborah Stephens of Little Rock, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
Ralph W. and Frances E. Jeffries celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a family celebration. They were married May 11, 1946. They are parents of five children: Cheryl Henry, Debrah Strack, Marsha Harrington and Janet Gray, all of Conway, and Paul Jeffries of Texas, and they have seven grandchildren. Mr. and Mrs. Jeffries are both retired.
(1971)
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., will arrive today to visit her mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth C. Spatz and Mr. Spatz.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert D. Nabholz attended the Farkleberry Follies at the Olde West Dinner Theater in Little Rock on Monday night.
Miss Gertrude Enderlin of Dayton, Ohio, is expected to arrive tonight to visit relatives and attend the silver jubilee celebration for her brother, the Rev. Joseph J. Enderlin.
Attending the state convention of the Arkansas Jaycees and Jaycettes in Fort Smith last weekend were Raymond Pritchett, Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lackey, Mr. and Mrs. Jim Fiddler, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Moix, Robert “Bunny” Adcock, Bob Hodges, Larry Tackett and Sam Southerland. Pritchett is the outgoing state president of the Jaycees and Lackey is outgoing president of the Conway chapter.
