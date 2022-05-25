10 years ago
(2012)
The Conway School District’s Board of Education approved nearly $11 million in construction bids, including one of more than $8.5 million from Nabholz Construction for Phase 2 of the high school west campus project. The second phase of work at CHS-West includes a new cafeteria, demolition of the “pods” building, and the connection of all campus buildings. Completion of Phase 2 work is scheduled for fall 2013. Also approved was the construction of safe rooms at Simon and Ruth Doyle intermediate schools.
Former State Sen. Stanley Russ and the late James Bridges will be named the 2012 Distinguished Alumni at the University of Central Arkansas Foundation’s Night of Distinction. Russ attended UCA in 1951 and served in the Senate from 1975 to 1999. Bridges was a 1956 UCA graduate, movie producer, director and screenwriter.
25 years ago
(1997)
Stacy Ussery has been selected as St. Andrew’s Place Employee of the Month for April. Ms. Ussery is a certified nursing assistant and has been with the business since November 1995. She was chosen on the basis of her quality of work and the commitment shown throughout the length of her employment. She and her son, Dillon, live in Greenbrier.
Jerry Sterling of Smith Ford has been named Salesman of the Month for April. Sterling has been at Smith Ford for 13 years. He and his wife, Janie, have a daughter, Cindy, and are members of Central Baptist Church. He is a member of the choir and Central Baptist Praise Singers.
50 years ago
(1972)
Connie Hoffman, a junior at Vilonia High School, has been elected Future Homemakers of America president for the 1972-73 school year. Other officers are Becky Montgomery, Lorinda Gray and Rhonda York, vice presidents; Jo Ellen Mize, secretary; Herbie Jones, treasurer; Melinda Riddle, reporter; Norma Harris, historian; Yavonda Popham, song leader; and Susan Dallas, pianist.
Patricia Pruett of Friendship made a trip by plane to Illinois last weekend. Mrs. Gwen Whitaker of Linder visited her parents, Mr. and Mrs. W.U. Carter, at Spring Hill on Saturday. Mrs. Lois Hartwick of Pinnacle Springs is visiting relatives at Plumerville. Mr. and Mrs. Dib Beene and son were supper guests of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Hinkle of Pinnacle Springs. A large crowd attended the McNew Cemetery working on Saturday at Centerville. A lot of work was done, and the cemetery is in good shape.
