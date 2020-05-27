May 27
(2010)
The Conway High School yearbook was dedicated to school resource officers Sgt. Jim Barrett and officer Chuck Townsend.
Conway Public School administrators held an informational meeting to begin publicly outlining the details of the district’s 2012 plan which would add a new elementary school and reconstruct Conway High School.
Doug Clark, UCA baseball coach for eight seasons, resigned. Clark, longtime assistant coach under Norm DeBriyan at UA until 2003, finished with 209 career victories at the school.
The 70-foot concrete bridge across Tucker Creek was set in place, marking the half-way point for the Tucker Creek Walking/Bike trail extension project.
(1995)
Friends and relatives assembled at First United Methodist Church for a dedication service and unveiling of portraits of former pastors of the church.
The Conway Noon Rotary Club honored Bob Courtway as Educator of the Year and Bob Nabholz as Businessman of the Year.
Robert Shoemaker, Beau Wilcox, Steve Sturdivant, Edith Morrow, Kathy Perry, Kathy Trower, Kathryn Moore, Cindy Pruett, Melinda Pennington, Donna Hambuchen, Jay Curlin, Ben Dellavedova, Dorthuelia Woods, Ilah Herdon and Sharon Lessenberry made up the readers’ advisory board at the Log Cabin Democrat, the first such board in the 115-year history of the paper.
(1970)
Bill Townsend and Tom Fortner, soil scientists for the Soil Conservation Service in Conway, were pictured sampling soil for the new mapping of Faulkner County.
Dave Grundfest of Little Rock, president of Sterling Stores, Inc., was the graduation speaker for the Conway High School Class of 1970 commencement. Dr. Kellar Lieblong, chairman of the Conway Board of Education, presented diplomas to the 236 seniors in the high school gymnasium.
The 1970 Wampus Cat yearbook was dedicated to Mrs. Miriam Grigsby who was presented with a yearbook by Kay Noggle, the editor.
(1945)
A five-week day camp for Conway boys, eight to 13 years old, would open at ASTC under the supervision of Jefferson Farris, Jr. and Walter Ed Scales.
Forty teachers of vocational agriculture and home economics from various parts of the state would spend a week in Conway taking instruction in the operation of community canning centers which were opening in their communities.
A five-week summer program at the ASTC training school for grades one through eight would begin. No tuition would be charged except a 50-cent material fee. All textbooks and supplies would be furnished except pencils and writing paper.
(1920)
The Hendrix College trustees met and approved salary increases for the heads of departments approximating 30 percent. Old officers of the board were re-elected and the executive committee continued without change. The board recommended that Adam Trieschmann of Crossett, Dr. James Thomas of Little Rock, and J.E. Little of Conway be continued while Rev. William Sherman of Jonesboro be added to the board.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.