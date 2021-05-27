(2011)
Four Faulkner County student athletes have been awarded Cliff Garrison Scholarships to recognize their work in the classroom and the community. The latest recipients of the scholarship are Brent Burroughs of Vilonia, Rebecca Moix of St. Joseph, Kenny Moneagle of Mayflower, and Kirby Powell of Conway Christian. The scholarships, presented in honor of former athletic director and men’s basketball coach Cliff Garrison, are funded from the Bob Courtway FCA Breakfast. The breakfast is in memory of Dr. Courtway, a legendary Hall of Fame coach and athletic director at Hendrix College.
Chase Race, an annual event benefitting Arkansas Children’s Hospital and the Conway Animal Welfare Unit, provided $15,000 to split between the two groups this year. The race is held in memory of Chase Potter, son of Don Potter, who was pictured in the newspaper along with representatives of the two groups.
(1996)
Mayflower’s Jeremiah Harper was a double shy of hitting for the cycle Saturday afternoon as he led the East to an 11-6 win over the West in the second game of the sixth Arkansas High School Baseball Coaches Association. Harper was named the East most valuable player. A Razorback football signee, Harper was 3 for 6 with 5 RBIs, a triple, a home run and a stolen base. His home run over the left field fence was the first hit out of the park in the history of the all-star games.
Mark Treat, human resource manager of Acxiom Corp., was pictured signing an agreement with student Josh Simons to train Josh in computer technology at Acxiom over the summer as part of the Conway Area School-to-Work initiative. The program places students at training sites in the summer, and students receive high school credit and hourly pay. Other companies joining the program include Virco Mfg. Corp., Frigidaire Commercial Products, and Nabholz Construction.
(1971)
Xi Alpha Omicron chapter of Beta Sigma Phi sorority was recently organized to accommodate an increased membership. This is the third chapter in Conway. The exemplar ritual was presented and officers were installed at a meeting at the home of Mrs. Charles Bader. Eleven charter members make up the new chapter, all former members of Beta Upsilon chapter. Officers are Mrs. Ray Cummins, president; Mrs. Donald Owen, first vice president; Mrs. Jim Baldus, second vice president; Mrs. Benny Fuqua, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Phillip Lipsmeyer, recording secretary; and Mrs. W.D. McDonald, treasurer.
Dr. and Mrs. A.E. Burdick returned Wednesday after visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. E.F. Burdick, in St. Petersburg, Fla., and a brief visit with her parents, Dr. and Mrs. D.H. Gray, and with the Burdick’s son, Gary Burdick, and Mrs. Burdick in Pascagoula, Miss. Their visit was cut short due to the death of Mrs. Burdick’s aunt, Mrs. Lanora McAlister.
