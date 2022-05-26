By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Major changes at Curtis Walker Park on North Museum Road are a step closer after the Conway City Council approved a proposed master plan submitted by Jacobs Engineering. Aldermen also considered a plan from Crafton Tull Engineering. The council discussed the importance of major renovations at the park during its April meeting, with some council members wanting to use money proposed for other projects to go toward fixing restrooms at the park.
Carrel and Melba Free of Mount Vernon celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 11. They are parents of Melinda Millsaps, Tony Free, and Ronnie Free. The Frees did not want a party, so friends are invited to give them a call and wish them the best. Mrs. Free also celebrated her birthday on May 16.
(1997)
The Log Cabin Democrat was honored for featuring writing, editorial writing, photography, column writing, news coverage and general excellence at the annual Associated Press Managing Editors conference in Heber Springs. Feature writer Fred Petrucelli and publisher Michael Hengel received first-place awards. Others winning awards were photographers Samantha Huseas and Mike Kemp; writer Matt Irwin; and occasional columnist Gary Wekkin.
Members of the Conway Evening Lions Club are “fair-share” contributors to the operating budget of Lions World Services for the Blind. According to Herb Lawrence of Conway, LWSB president, the local club contributed $500 for a total of $1,000 for 1996-97. The $125 per member meets the challenge issued this year by the Arkansas Lions Sight Conservation Committee to the clubs for $50 per member.
(1972)
Mrs. Loretta Burks was installed as president by the Guy-Perkins Parent-Teacher Association at the organization’s final meeting of the year. Other new officers are Mrs. Betty Griffith, first vice president; Mrs. Margie Kincaid, second vice president; Mrs. Almenta Dillard, third vice president; Mrs. Carolyn Glover, secretary; Mrs. Dot Glover, treasurer; Mrs. Bronnie Heffington, reporter, and Mrs. Marie Acre, parliamentarian.
Ken W. Parker, former director of public relations for the Murphy Oil Co. of El Dorado, has joined the staff of Ray Thornton of Sheridan, a Democratic candidate for representative from the Fourth Congressional District. Parker is a native of Conway and a son of Mr. and Mrs. Kelsey W. Parker. He is a graduate of Hendrix College and is president of the Hendrix Alumni Association. As a member of Thornton’s staff, he will handle some press relations.
Charles Simon of Simon’s Sales, Grocery & Market on Highway 65 east, said his firm has been authorized to lease all makes and models of new automobiles. This is a service from the factory to the renter, Simon said. Simon’s firm is serving as an agent for the Automotive Leasing System of Charleston, W.Va.
