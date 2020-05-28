May 28
(2010)
Kidz University opened an educational building on its campus off Spring Valley Drive, welcoming pre-kindergarten and school age kids. The first Kidz University building, adjacent to the new one, opened in 2008.
Conway hosted the PRCA Rodeo for the third year in a row. Tom Reeves of South Dakota was providing the livestock, many of which would be at the National Rodeo Finals in Las Vegas at the end of the year.
Centennial Bank honored founder and board chairman John W. Allison with an announcement that a $35,000 gift was made to UCA in his honor.
(1995)
James Mons, 18, used a bow to land a 46-pound grass carp or white amur at Lake Conway. The recent Conway High graduate was using a recurve bow and a fish arrow.
Gregory Lasker, a Conway High School and UA football player who went on to play for the New York Giants, joined the staff of Henry Hawk & Associates Real Estate.
Conway mourned the passing of local attorney and 20th Judicial District circuit-chancery judge Watson Villines, 38. Villines began his legal practice in Conway in 1981 as a partner with Kenneth Fuchs and was elected district judge in 1990.
(1970)
Fletcher Lowry, who retired at the end of the season as SCA baseball coach, was named the Baseball Coach of the Year in NAIA District 17.
The afternoon Jack and Jill kindergarten graduates were Chris Reese, Kathy Baxter, Wendy Ragar, Robin Brown, Erin Ward, Donna Cox, Tammy Havens, Lila Prosser, Martha Ferguson, Ellen Frenkel, Jeffrey Townsell, Rickey Reynolds, Greg Duke, Jan McGowan, David Gillespie, Terry McAnally, Todd Welborn, Billy Murdock and Don Moseley.
Earl E. McGehee, Jr., assistant professor of mathematics at SCA, received his Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Arkansas. He joined the SCA faculty in 1965.
(1945)
J. Wendell Henry, Conway attorney and city clerk, scored a hole-in-one on the No. 4 hole while playing with Dr. C.H. Dickerson, Dr. H.O. Weatherly, Richard T. Steel and Louis Moore at the Conway Country Club.
The Faulkner County local board announced that thirteen men would be sent to the induction center at Camp Robinson to take pre-induction physical examinations.
More than 120 were enrolled in the vacation Bible school at the First United Methodist Church. The school would operate for two weeks and children of all denominations were invited.
(1920)
Citizens who turned from regular dress to overalls with the idea of outwitting the high cost of living landed on a very expensive article of dress. Overalls, which three years ago cost 75 cents wholesale, could be bought for $3. This was an increase of 400 percent, making the blue denim the leader when increases in price of other clothing was compared.
