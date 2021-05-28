(2011)
The Hendrix College Dining Services received five awards in the 2011 National Association of College and University Food Services Loyal E. Horton Awards competition, which recognizes the best in college dining. Hendrix College received a gold for catering and online menu; two silvers for residential dining concepts and special event; a silver for catering/special; and a bronze for a single concept for retail sales.
All schools in the Arch Ford Service area were invited to an annual science fair. Three students in grades 4-6 attended the event. Claire Gillaspy, Elizabeth Ablondi and Joseph Winningham were winners from Julia Lee Moore Elementary School in Conway. Gillaspy won the Concepts and Design Award; Ablondi won first place; and Winningham earned fifth place.
(1996)
James and Sarah Haggard of the Holland community will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary at a reception. The Haggards were married May 23, 1946, in Birmingham, Ala. Mr. Haggard, a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jim Haggard, was born in Louisville, Miss., in September 1921. Mrs. Haggard, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Jake Ceravolo of Birmingham, was born in December 1920. They have four children: James Haggard Jr., John Haggard, Jenny Lind Allen and Sarah Nan Keathley. They also have eight grandchildren.
The Mount Vernon-Enola School District’s Board of Education has hired an architect to draw up plans for construction projects. Superintendent Ben Bakker said the board hired John C. Ayers of Cabot to design a new science classroom and lab for the high school. He will also work on plans for a new upper elementary building for the Enola Elementary School.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. W.E. Shipman and son, Terry, of Newark spent the weekend with her aunt, Mrs. R.F. Adams.
Mr. and Mrs. Jim Milhollen and children of Little Rock will move Thursday to Rogers, where he will be manager of a new drug store. Mrs. Milhollen is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Milmo Black of Conway.
Seaman 2-c Richard Sharrock left Sunday for Great Lakes, Ill., where he will undergo two weeks training at the Naval Training Center. He will later be transferred to New York and go aboard the USS Moale for two weeks’ sea duty. A recent graduate of State College of Arkansas, Seaman Sharrock is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Francis E. Sharrock of Conway.
Dr. William T. Flynt, pastor of First Baptist Church, is attending the Southern Baptist Convention in St. Louis. He has resigned the pastorate of the Conway church and is to become pastor of First Baptist Church in Danville, Va.
