By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
Log Cabin Democrat
(2012)
Retired coach Don Campbell encouraged senior athletes at Vilonia to exercise the same principles in life that they employ on the playing fields. Campbell spoke at the school’s athletic banquet. Campbell is a successful former high school head coach at Wynne, Sheridan and Corning. His 39-year career included 257 victories, 16 conference championships and two state titles. He moved to Vilonia in 2008 after retirement “because an old coach still likes to hang around a little and the coaches here let me do it.”
The University of Central Arkansas’ Vortex earned the General Excellence award for literary magazines in the recent Arkansas College Media Association awards. Both The Echo, UCA’s newspaper, and The Scroll, the university’s yearbook, were selected for honorable mention in their respective General Excellence categories.
(1997)
Dick and Pat Bausom of Conway will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 29. The Bausoms were married May 17, 1947, at St. Margaret Mary’s Catholic Church in Neenah, Wis. Mr. Bausom is a son of the late Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Bausom of Kokomo, Ind. Mrs. Bausom is a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. A.W. Kuether of Neenah, Wis. They are parents of Gary Bausom, Monica Bausom, Susan Strack, Mark Bausom, Lisa Bausom, Lori Mercer, Mary Bausom, and the late David Bausom. They have 10 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Mr. Bausom is retired personnel manager of Kimberly-Clark Corp.
(1972)
Four young ladies from Faulkner County will attend Girls State, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, June 11-17 at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. The delegates are Pamela Lee and Ladonna DeJarnett, both of Guy; and Theresa Harp and Nora King, both of Greenbrier.
Forty-five persons turned out for a tour of Faulkner County beef cattle facilities recently. Extension agent Joe Bradley said he regarded the number of participants as excellent. The group observed 100 heifers raised by Kenneth Hightower on hi farm at Spring Hill. At the Dan Strain farm at Guy, the group was introduced to a backgrounding program carried out by Strain’s sons, Ricky and George, as a 4-H Club project.
Marion E. McKaskle celebrated his 91st birthday recently with a party given in his honor at the Conway Convalescent Center. Mrs. Juanita Clark and Mrs. Harold Hankins, daughters of the honoree, served cake and punch. Attending the celebration were Harold Hankins and daughter, Ruth, Mrs. Winfred Glover and children Preston, Kelley and Laura, and Mrs. Don Clark, all of Greenbrier; Mrs. F.P. Corbett, the Rev. Wallace Glover and patients and employees of the center.
Mr. and Mrs. George Lemmer of Tampa, Fla., are visiting his sister, Mrs. Margaret A. Jones, and children Margaret Ann, Charlotte, and Paul. The Lemmers and Mrs. Jones attended a Lemmer family reunion in Little Rock.
