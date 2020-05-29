May 29
(2010)
A retirement celebration was held for Betty Ford, principal of Ellen Smith Elementary School, who was retiring after 38 years in education, 14 of which were with the Conway district.
UAMS announced the Jimmy Fulmer, son of Jim and Ruth Ann Fulmer of Conway, of Greenbrier had earned a doctoral degree.
Memorial Day services were held at Oakland Cemetery, Carter Cemetery, Liberty Cemetery, Oak Grove Cemetery and Macedonia Cemetery. Mayor Tab Townsell was scheduled to speak at the Oak Grove service while State Representative Eddie Hawkins spoke at the Faulkner County Courthouse.
(1995)
The annual citywide Pinnacle Challenge, a competition for gifted and talented students, took place at UCA’s Center for Teaching and Human Development. Approximately 144 students fourth- and fifth-grade Conway elementary school students attended. Pictured striving to build the strongest structure were Rachel Thorpe, Taylor Ladd, Kathleen Foster, Anna Lee Coffey, Mary Wilkinson, and John Longinotti.
After fundraising on a state and national level for Winrock International for the past five years, Sandra Miller, 42, was chosen as the new executive director of the United Way of Faulkner County, succeeding Adair Howell who had been executive director since 1988.
(1970)
Three of the five wood carvings stolen from the yard of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Hatfield, 408 Donaghey, almost two weeks ago were returned. Hatfield found the three smaller heads and faces in the middle of his driveway.
Second Baptist Kindergarten graduates were: Michaelle Greer, Donna Casteel, Tina Thrasher, April McManis, Lee Antonacci, Christi Padgett, Gwen Brown, Pat Walters, Donna Pearson, Dawn Musgrave, Ricky Reynolds, John Evatt, Billy Tester, Gregory Spradlin, Gregory Brewer, Brent Breeding, Junior Goss, Rhonda Cossey, Gerry Crafford, Jonathan Warner, Ricky Johnson, Charles Vaughan, David Hargrove, Todd Heffington, Richard Battles, Steven McKim, Scott Marvel and Jon Davis.
(1945)
C.W. Martin of North Little Rock would direct an open-air band concert at Clinton. From six to eight bands, members of the north central Arkansas associated school bands and totally 250 members would participate. There would also be a concert in the Clinton gym later that evening. Martin had recently taken over the Heber Springs band which would participate in the program.
More than 500 students were enrolled in the summer term at ASTC while 242 other persons were enrolled in various activities in progress on the campus, including 60 students who were in the high school division of the training school.
(1920)
J.E. Wofford, familiarly known throughout the county as “Ed,” authorized the Log Cabin to announce formally his candidacy for the office of treasurer of Faulkner County. Wofford was a native of the county, “a true-blue Democrat, a fine accountant, an absolutely trustworthy man, and there was probably no one in the county who would conduct the office more efficiently than he.” His popularity and wide acquaintance, together with his recognized qualifications, would make him a formidable candidate for the position he sought.
