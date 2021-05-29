(2011)
A law enforcement officer was pictured grimacing after being tased during a class designed to instruct officers on the proper procedure when using a Taser. Members of the Conway Police Department, as well as officers from agencies across Arkansas and Tennessee, took part in the two-day class.
More than 200 students obtained their GED Credential this year with the Conway Adult Education Center. Sixty-five of the graduates participated in a graduation ceremony on May 21. The celebration’s program included three GED graduates who presented success stories. Also speaking was Kevin Hunt, liaison to Gov. Mike Beebe and former GED graduate.
Lilly Savoy of Greenbrier was pictured with a trophy and prizes she won at the Kids Fishing Derby at Woolly Hollow State Park. She won the trophy for catching the smallest fish in her age group. She was accompanied to the event by her grandfather, Calvin Lane.
(1996)
Jessica Elizabeth Brewer was crowned Faulkner County Cattlemen’s Association Beef Princess at the Cattlemen’s Association Hay Day held May 18. She is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Brewer of Greenbrier and attends Greenbrier High School. Jessica is to compete in November at the state cattlemen’s convention. She is active in FFA and has won awards in public speaking, dairy cattle judging and state Brahman showmanship.
Patrick and Eleanor Sullivan of Conway will observe their 50th wedding anniversary. Mr. and Mrs. Sullivan were married June 1, 1946, at Corpus Christi Church in Jennings, Mo. Mr. Sullivan was born in Ironton, Mo., a son of the late Patrick and Margaret Sullivan. Mrs. Sullivan was born in St. Louis, a daughter of the late Leo and Agnes Pingel. The Sullivans have three children, Patrick Sullivan, Daniel Sullivan, and Maureen Fields, eight grandchildren, and “one on the way.” The Sullivans are officially retired but are active in volunteer work.
(1971)
Miss Sue Bailey of Los Angeles is a guest of her cousin, Mrs. Bessie Cox. Miss Bailey is a native of Conway.
Mrs. George Shaw returned home after visiting her daughter, Mrs. Grantham Couch, Mr. Couch and children in Shreveport, La. She also visited another daughter, Mrs. Walter Hoy, Dr. Hoy and children in Dallas. Dr. and Mrs. Hoy accompanied Mrs. Shaw to Conway for a visit.
Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Lynch of Lubbock, Texas, are spending two days with Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Williams. They’ll also visit Mrs. Lynch’s brother, Willard Hankins, and Mrs. Hankins, at Damascus. Other stops in Arkansas will include Tyronza and Pine Bluff. The Lynches are former residents of Conway.
