(2012)
The University of Central Arkansas’ Julia Roth was named a second-team All-Southland Conference selection for the second consecutive year. Roth, a junior from Karlskrona, Sweden, helped UCA to a fourth-place tie in the recent Southland Conference Championships. For the season, Roth averaged 75.7 strokes per round over 24 rounds. She had three Top 10 finish and a low round of 70 on two separate occasions this season.
Twelve Conway students are making Quiz Bowl history. For the first time in recent memory, the school will be represented at the Arkansas Quiz Bowl championship. Conway’s Quiz Bowl members are Parker West, senior and team captain; Sigan Chen, senior; Vincent SenClair, senior; Maddie Stephens, junior; Selene Spatz, junior; Cody Lewis, senior; and sophomores Mason Shaw, Alex Green, Jackson Vanderslice, Russell Bryan, Zach Orvin and Rebecca Philpott. Their coach is Kim Penn, a chemistry teacher.
(1997)
Mirian Hulen Scott will be honored by the Conway Branch of the American Association of University Women at its annual Fellowship Banquet. Mrs. Scott is a daughter of the late Georgia Mitchell and Grover Arthur Hulen and was born in Hoxie (Lawrence County). The Hulen family moved to Conway when she was 2 and Mr. Hulen accepted a position to teach at the then-Hendrix Academy. Mrs. Scott is a retired teacher in Conway schools. She was a vital supporter of the Mavis Standefer Scholarship, which was established in memory of a Conway branch member and educator. The scholarship is awarded to non-traditional students.
Scott Musial, 11, was pictured peering through the teeth of a Chinese dragon made from cardboard boxes during enrichment day activities at St. Joseph Elementary School. The students studied the cultures of several different countries, making displays and costumes reflecting the countries’ customs. The day culminated with a parade of the costumed students around an inflated globe in the school’s courtyard.
(1972)
Gov. Dale Bumpers has announced the appointment of Mrs. Leonard W. Johnson of Little Rock to the Arkansas Board of Health. Mrs. Johnson is currently enrolled in the master’s degree program at State College of Arkansas. She is studying family and community health nursing. Mrs. Johnson is currently a registered nurse, having served as head nurse at the University of Arkansas Medical Center. She and her husband have two daughters, 12 and 13.
Weekend guess of Mrs. Ola Benton were her son, Dr. Ishmael Benton of Columbia, S.C.; her grandson, Robert Benton of Fayetteville; and her niece, Mary Jo Gray of Little Rock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.