May 30
(2010)
Holiday Inn Express and Suites was being constructed at 2330 Sanders next to the existing Holiday Inn Express which would become a Comfort Inn and Suites. The new hotel would have 87 rooms and was expected to open in March.
Tracy McAllister, Library Media Specialist at Wooster Elementary, was awarded the 2010 School Library Media Specialist of the Year Award given by the Arkansas Association of Instructional Media at the AAIM 39th Annual Conference. She also received the James H. Atkinson Award for excellence in the teaching of Arkansas history from the Arkansas Historical Association.
(1995)
Beginning in the fall, the Conway Area Career Center at Conway High School would be under the management of Bill Thomas, a CHS and UCA alumnus who was principal of the Camden Career Center.
The Conway Board of Education approved the following elections for Conway High School summer school teachers: Cindy Beckman, American History; Ruth Ann Fulmer, math; Brenda Lipsmeyer, world history; Anna Boudreaux, Sherry Henderson, Ann McMullin and Terry Shepherd, all English; James Brown, Steve Daniels, Herman Lasker and Jasper Ross, all driver education. Students would make up credits during this summer session.
(1970)
Jim Pelley, vice president of Demographics, a Conway computer firm, was pictured talking with Hendrix College students participating in a seminar Fortran IV, one of six computer languages. The class, taught by Rodney Bell and Dr. Cecil McDermott, was conducted by Hendrix in cooperation with Demographics.
In an unexpected move, the Arkansas Highway Commission announced it would construct a new east-west road linking Toad Suck Ferry with Highway 286. The road would connect eastward with the previously approved extension of Highway 286 west from the Conway Industrial Park to Donaghey Avenue. This would link Interstate 40 with Highway 60.
(1945)
The oldest annual singing event in central Arkansas and perhaps the state, the 75th annual “all-day” singing at Spring Hill, would be held on June 3.
O.D. Burchfield, son of Mr. and Mrs. Otis Burchfield of the Pleasant Valley community, celebrated his sixth birthday with a party at his home. Games were played and each guest received a book. Guests were Wilma Lois Nixon, Sara Frances Beene, Luda Carolyn and Helen Evans, Jimmie, Charles and Willie Joyce Reed, Shelby Jean Burchfield, Eddie Burnett, Winnie Vaden, Wilma Ruth, Sonny and Jo Ed Evans.
(1920)
School District 31 at Lollie probably would replace its building lost in the heavy wind which struck there about two weeks earlier. The district had received $700 in insurance, which had been placed with County Treasurer T.J. Bullion as a building fund. The building destroyed was a frame structure used for the Negro school there. It was almost a total loss.
