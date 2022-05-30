(2012)
Three Faulkner County baseball players and two coaches participated in a high school baseball game played recently in Little Rock. Matt Burgess of Greenbrier, Jake Fitts of Conway Christian and Tyler Langley of Conway High played. Coaches for the North Squad were Noel Boucher of Conway and Joe Albritton of Mayflower.
Crime is down over the first quarter of the year, said Conway Police Chief A.J. Gary in a speech to the Conway Kiwanis Club. Gary said violent crimes are down nearly a third during the first four months of 2012, and property crime is down more than a quarter from 2011. Violent crime was down 28 percent from January to April 2012 as opposed to 2011. Property crime was down 26 percent.
(1997)
After taking a tumble in the opening game of the Cyclone Softball Classic in Russellville, the Greenbrier Lady Panthers got on a roll: a steamroll. After being jolted to the losers bracket with an 18-1 loss to Alma, the Lady Panthers surged to the tournament title by winning six games by a combined score of 110-36. “I don’t know how to explain it,” said Greenbrier coach Tommy Reed shortly before his team left for Harrison for the AAA-West tournament. “When we turned it on, we really turned it on.” Making the all-tournament team from Greenbrier were Jennifer Pruitt, Crystal Young, Michelle Leggitt and Jill Reyes.
Mae Williams of Ott Land Title Co. was honored for 40 years of service during a reception on May 13.
(1972)
Guests of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Vann are her brother, H.P. Irby of Colorado Springs, Colo., and N.M. Patterson of Boise, Idaho. Mr. Irby and Mr. Patterson also are visiting Mr. Irby’s other sisters, Mrs. Ben Hunt in Plainview and Mrs. V.P. Green in Morrilton.
Mrs. D.O. Wright of Birmingham, Ala., and Mrs. W.E. Moore of Decatur, Ala., will return to their homes after spending a few days with Mrs. Wright’s mother, Mrs. D.O. Harton Jr., and her sister, Mrs. Kenneth Spatz. Mrs. Wright and Mrs. Moore attended the Hendrix Alumni program.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Scott Ford spent the weekend in Wichita, Kan., as guests of Mr. and Mrs. James Stewart.
Mrs. Maurine Laird of Muskogee, Okla., is a guest of her daughter, Mrs. J.A. Kuehn, and the Rev. Mr. Kuehn.
Guests last week of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sample were her brother, the Rev. Carl Quattlebaum, and Mrs. Quattlebaum of Memphis, Tenn., and her sisters, Mrs. John Clark and Mrs. Rebecca Simmons, both of Shirley.
