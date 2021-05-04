(2011)
Toad Suck Daze organizers made the call to cancel the festival’s Sunday activities due to inclement weather. Flooding was prevalent in Faulkner County, and organizers felt lightning and flooding in many areas of the county was enough to call an end to the 2011 festival. Organizers deemed Friday to be a “very strong” day for the festival, and Saturday’s numbers were thought to be good in spite of closing early that day.
Three members of the Mayflower community are spearheading a literacy movement that will put books in the homes of many children. The Mayflower Bookcase Project is modeled after and began with the gift of seed money from the Conway Bookcase Project. Mayflower organizers are Mike Raney, Candie Watts and Don Dalton.
(1996)
New officers were elected for the Ladies Auxiliary of the Harold V. White Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6855. They include: Dorothy Phillips, president; Nancy White, senior vice president; Linda Smith, junior vice president; Faye Johnston, treasurer; Velma Nicholson, conductress; and Carol Doanes, guard.
Conway’s Lady Cats closed the regular season with a major triumph that threw the AAAA-Central softball standings into a state of confusion. Conway handed champion North Little Rock its first league loss, 15-6, and moved into a three-way tie for third in conference. Mountain Home finished second behind the Lady Charging Cats. Conway, Little Rock Fair and Sylvan Hills are all tied for third.
Irma Gail Hatcher of Conway won honorable mention at the 12th annual American Quilter’s Society Show and Contest in Kentucky. Her quilt, titled “Arkansas Beauty,” competed with more than 400 of the world’s finest hand- and machine-crafted contemporary quilts from 43 states and seven foreign countries.
(1971)
Lynn Smith, son of Mr. and Mrs. Homer H. Smith of Conway, was recently elected president of the Craighead County Classroom Teachers Association for 1971-72. Smith is head of the English Department at Monette High School. He is a graduate of Vilonia High School and State College of Arkansas. He wife is the former Linda Grisham.
Twenty-nine persons were accepted to serve on the Faulkner County Circuit Court petit jury for the May term of court. Selected were Mrs. Beatrice Bryson, Bobby L. Ingram, Elmer Joe Swaffar, Dalton McGinty, Exel Howard, Joe Lasker, Billy Harrell, Dan Garrison, Ivory Lee McClure, Mrs. Willis Watkins Jr., Clifton Armstrong, Jody R. Brown, Charles Reid, Bill Jo Abrams, Earl T. Kirby, William Arendall, George D. Curtis, Doyle Lawrence, Tesrow Morris, Paul E. Atkins, Elvira Jones, Cy Flowers, Mrs. T.W. Sewell, Mrs. Mary Eikman, Felix Balmaz, Frank E. David, Mrs. Martha Easterwood, Henry Lee Mason and James W. Meeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.