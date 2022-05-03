(2012)
Three former athletes were recently inducted into the Central Baptist College Sports Hall of Fame. Inducted were Bruce Andrews, a 1976 graduate who was the Mustangs’ leading scorer and rebounder during his career; Robin Fagala, who played basketball for the Mustangs from 1962-64 and led the team in scoring and rebounding; and Sandy Taylor, who led CBC in 3-point field goal percentage and assists from 1985-87.
Students aim to “close the loop” of the three Rs — recycle, reduce and reuse — with attention-grabbing recycling bins at Toad Suck Daze. Conway’s yearly festival generates a sizable amount of waste, and Angela Howard, education coordinator for Conway Sanitation, said the city has a difficult time encouraging “clean recycling” during the three-day event. Eighty bins were submitted in the recycling bin decorating contest. The bins submitted in the younger division were decorated by Mrs. Lackey’s first-grade class at Woodrow Cummins Elementary School.
(1997)
The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce and the Toad Suck Daze Publicity Committee are seeking video footage of last year’s toad races. Those having any footage of the great races from last year is asked to call the Chamber office. The Chamber has been contacted by producers of the FOX Network TV show, “America’s Funniest Animals,” for footage.
Students at Ellen Smith Elementary School were pictured tossing birdseed onto an asphalt pad designated as the new outdoor classroom at the school. The outdoor classroom was dedicated as part of the school’s enrichment day program, which featured livestock demonstrations and Native American dancers. The classroom has a garden with plants donated by various local businesses, and several picnic tables with checkerboards painted on them.
(1972)
Michelle Lynn Trent celebrated her seventh birthday on March 18 with a party at the home of her mother, Mrs. Jackie Lynn Helton of Washington Avenue. The children played games and were served birthday cake, ice cream and Coke. Favors were various novelty toys. Attending were Kelly Reid, Britt Burnett, Leah Kay Hawks, Samantha and Rana Shockey, and Shelly Marie and Shane Helton.
A 1967 Ford Mustang stolen from the front yard of a home on Faulkner Street was found near a Shell service station at Morgan off Interstate 40 in Pulaski County. Sgt. Bob H. Bailey said charges have been filed in connection with the theft, but no arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.