May 5
(2010)
Terry Odom, 55, was the last one standing at Toad Suck Daze’s Stuck on a Truck contest. He won with a time of 91 hours, 26 minutes, enduring longer than competitor Candace Martin.
Kathryn Grace Langston, 10, was the winner of one of the children’s Toad Jump races on May 1, winning a Verizon $599 Palm Pro Smartphone for her parents, David and Frances Langston.
Dr. Philip Gullic purchased the winning raffle ticket at the third annual A Picture of Health fundraiser, winning a painting done by Conway artist Heather Mainord.
(1995)
Milton Davis, chairman of the board of the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, was pictured showing off his custom license plate on his vehicle which said “TOADISH.”
The “Tonight Show” program director Jim Styles confirmed that Toad Suck Daze would be televised from Front Street on Friday night. The segment would be done live while Jay Leno taped the show between 7 and 8:15 p.m. Edd Hall, Leno’s announcer would be in Conway to lead three four-minute segments. In addition to visiting with Toadmaster Woody Cummins, the segments featured Carrie Lewis of Conway and Ron Beckman of Wooster kissing a toad.
(1970)
“Lion in Winter,” starring Peter O’Toole and Katherine Hepburn, was showing at the Conway Theatre. The picture was named Best Picture of the Year and won three Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Hepburn. Meanwhile, “Romeo and Juliet” was showing at the 65 Drive-in.
Hambuchen Supply’s Furniture Department held its grand opening. Over 3,000 square feet of floor space was included in the new addition at 1015 Oak Street.
James B. Boyett, son of Mrs. J.A. Boyett and the late Mr. Boyett, was promoted to assistant director of the Secret Service Training Division in Washington, D.C.
(1945)
The state highway department stopped payment for the expense of operating a free ferry over the Arkansas river at Toadsuck, six miles west of Conway, and Chamber of Commerce officials said the ferry service probably would be resumed on a toll basis following repairs after the recent flood along the river.
The overflow crowd which gathered at the First Methodist Church following the unofficial V-E day revealed a need for arrangements for handling several hundred persons, Through courtesy of H.H. Bumpers, a microphone was placed on the pulpit and connected with an amplifying equipment placed on the church steps.
(1920)
Miss Ruth Hartje entertained her guest, Mrs. T.J. Breed of Gloster, Mississippi, with an afternoon party. Games were played at five tables, at the conclusion of which a delicious salad course was served.
Local officers announced that on and after June 1 they would arrest automobile owners who failed to comply with the state law that required owners to buy automobile license tags. Owners were reminded that tags had to be properly attached to the vehicle. Some residents who owned two cars were said to be using one tag for both vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.