(2011)
Vilonia High School’s boys track team won the title of 5A West Conference Senior Boys Track champions, a first for the team in many years. In light of the devastation of the recent tornado, it was a tough call for the team to attend. Some of the athletes’ houses were damaged, most were still without electricity, and the majority had spent the past couple of days cutting logs and loading debris.
The team of Rance Bryant, Justin Adkisson, Luke Pruett and Brooks Joseph combined for a 57 to win the championship flight of the Conway Interfaith Clinic’s third Jack Logan Memorial Golf Tournament at Greers Ferry Lake. Other winners in the championship flight were Scott Campbell, Jim Campbell, Mike Angel and Homer Fleisher, second; and Scott May, Allen Kordsmeier, Randy Mayor and Mark Dail, third.
(1996)
Katherine Haynes of Conway, a senior at the Arkansas School for Mathematics and Sciences, and her partner, Thi Tran of Batesville, recently won the team division of the West Central Arkansas Science Fair. This win earned them the opportunity to compete at the International Science and Engineering Fair in Tucson, Ariz. Their project was “The Effects of Nutritional and Seasonal Variance on Plankton Composition in Six Central Arkansas Lakes.”
The American Cancer Society recently announced the Conway School District winners of the Great American Food Fight Against Cancer art contest. The nationwide project encourages healthy eating, which can help reduce the chances of getting cancer. Winners were Jeremy Coulter, 11, Ashley Sturch, 11, Michael Canady, 11, Scott Coulter, 11, Candace Earnest, 8, and Haley Wilson, 9.
Four students at Conway High School recently participated in the Arkansas All-State Choir. They are Nisi Sturgis, Jeff Byrd, Mandy Williams, and Emeka Moh. They are all members of the Conway High School Concert Choir and Madrigals.
(1971)
Mrs. L.T. Welborn returned Saturday from Benton, where she spent a week with Mrs. Gladys Welborn Ward following the death of Mrs. Ward’s husband, Clomer Ward.
Larry E. Combs has returned from Brussels, Belgium, to join Mrs. Combs and children at the home of her mother, Mrs. Emily Heizman.
Mr. and Mrs. Walt Low and son, Billy Franklin, of Tulsa, Okla., were here last week to visit her grandmother, Mrs. Lillie Johnson, and her aunt, Miss Dovie Johnson. Mrs. Johnson and Miss Johnson accompanied them to visit her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Jack Hull in North Little Rock, and her aunt, Mrs. Wayne Gunter and Mr. Gunter, in Little Rock.
