(2012)
Sallie Cone Elementary School’s assistant principal, Kathy Tilson, received a big surprise during what she thought was a typical school assembly. Administrators put on a show, convincing Tilson that she was corralling children into the auditorium for a regularly scheduled presentation. She caught on to the gag, however, when the slideshow being presented featured photos of her as assistant principal. She was then presented an award naming her Elementary Assistant Principal of the Year from the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators.
The Conway Wampus Cats emphatically made it a decade of dominance in 7A Central track after breezing to victory in winning their 10th straight conference track title. Conway accumulated 196 points. Second-place Little Rock Central had 86 points, with Little Rock Catholic at 85, North Little Rock, 84.5, and Cabot, 80.5. “We told our kids all week to just do their job and not press to do anything they can’t do. The kids really have taken winning our conference to heart; you can tell in the way they work everyday to get better,” said CHS coach Johnny Kennedy.
(1997)
Photojournalist Will Counts, professor emeritus at the University of Central Arkansas, visited the college during a recent Hightable discussion to talk about the history of photojournalism. Noted for his documentation of the Central High Crisis in 1957 while working for the Arkansas Democrat newspaper, Counts discussed not only the history of photography but the ethical questions facing the use of digital manipulation in photography.
Three Conway residents have been named to state posts by Gov. Mike Huckabee. Travis Acklin of Conway has been appointed to the Water Well Construction Committee. Acklin is a water-well driller. Ruth Ann Whitefield and Dandrick Moton have been appointed to the Common Ground program committee. The program was created two years ago as part of the Governor’s Partnership Council.
(1972)
Mrs. Leo Bruich of Conway and Mrs. Verer Clergit of Little Rock were in Morrilton recently to attend the Arkansas Daffodil Show. They also visited Mrs. Elmer Parrette.
Mrs. Thomas D. Turner and son, Gray, of Little Rock are guests of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe B. McGee. Mr. Turner accompanied them to Conway and returned to Little Rock last night.
Mrs. Layne Collums of Bee Branch is in Shreveport, La., to attend a meeting of the Louisiana Grand Chapter Order of Eastern Star. Mrs. Collumns, associate grand matron of the Arkansas Grand Chapter, will give the response to the welcome for the out-of-state guests at the formal opening.
