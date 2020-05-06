May 6
(2010)
Rob Cantrell, Norma Crass, Vicky Bonds, Traci Vasquez and Virginia Benton were pictured standing together in prayer during the annual National Day of Prayer event on the lawn of the Faulkner County Courthouse. The event was organized by the Conway Ministerial Alliance.
92-year-old Robert Anthony was found after an extensive search. The winner of more than 150 Senior Olympic medals, most for running events, had disappeared from his room at Trillium Park sometime Monday but was found early Tuesday morning in a brushy area near Tailhook Drive. He was tired, cold, wet and covered with cuts and bruises but was alert and healthy.
(1995)
Laura Hiegel, a standout post player for St. Joseph High School, signed with the UCA Sugar Bears. Hiegel led the Lady Bulldogs to a 31-7 record and a semifinal appearance in the Class B. regional.
UCA would confer distinguished professor emeritus status on Gene Hatfield during spring commencement. Hatfield taught in the department of art from 1948 until his retirement in 1985.
Toadmaster Woody Cummins, along with Mr. and Mrs. Toad, were pictured with the “toadster” being built by Sanitation Director Steve Martin. Martin used the vehicle throughout the year as part of a recycling education program.
(1970)
Mrs. Minnie Lawrence,75, snagged a 20-pound catfish on Cadron Creek, upstream from the newly constructed Conway Corporation weir east of the Arkansas River. She was using a perch hook with worms. A daughter, Mrs. Loy Beene, and Mrs. Hugo Ward had to help pull the giant catch in.
Wildlife officers Bill Bell and Johnny Reynolds reported more than 75,000 catfish and crappie had been placed in three areas in Faulkner County—Lake Conway, Lake Bennett, and a pool on the Arkansas River above Lock and Dam #8. All the fish came from the fish hatchery in Lonoke.
(1945)
Conway’s thanksgiving services, to be held at the close of the war with Germany, would be held within one hour after the sounding of the fire siren on any weekday and at 8 p.m. on Sunday if the good news broke after Saturday midnight. The fire department would sound two short and one long blast to signal V-E day. The news would be confirmed and there would be no repetition of last Saturday’s false report. Conway services would be held at the First Methodist Church and plans were being made to accommodate 1,500 people.
(1920)
Dr. C.C. Roberts would have the distinction of possessing the first home of hollow tile construction to be erected in Conway. He had just begun work on a new cottage, the walls of which would be made of this material, on lots purchased by him from A.J. Moss, on Donaghey Avenue, near Caldwell Street. Hollow tile was a favorite building material for building in many sections of the country, but no house had heretofore been built in Conway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.