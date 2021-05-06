(2011)
Three University of Central Arkansas athletes were named to the All-Southland Conference golf team. Senior Steven Lecuyer was named a first-team All-SLC selection, while seniors Jad Sinclair and Gideon Pienaar were also honored by the conference. Sinclair was a second-team selection and Pienaar was an honorable mention.
Hendrix College senior defender Daniel Abernathy received All-Southern Collegiate Conference second team lacrosse honors after voting by the league’s head coaches. Abernathy helped guide the Warriors to a program-best record of 5-7 overall and 3-4 in conference action.
Salem Place resident Ruby Muse celebrated her 102nd birthday on April 18 during a party held in her honor with residents and family. She moved to Conway from Little Rock and is a former dental assistant and retired after 15 years at Anthony’s Department Store. She enjoys flower gardening. She has one son, Larry Muse.
(1996)
Greenbrier struck early and Vilonia later Thursday, but both onslaughts resulted in district baseball championships. The Panthers scored 7 runs in the first two innings and defeated Clinton 11-3 in the 4AA-East title game. Vilonia broke a 5-5 tie with six runs in the sixth on the way to an 11-5 victory over DeWitt. Both teams earned No. 1 berths in next week’s Class AA state tournament at Perryville.
Dollie Mitchell of Conway is celebrating her 101st birthday today with a dinner at her home. Mrs. Mitchell was born May 6, 1895. She is the widow of Ivy Mitchell and she has six children, 30 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Liza Vammen, 6, was pictured showing a book she created to her grandmother, Fritzie Turner, during a book party at the school. Students in Sarah Frost’s first-grade class got together with their fourth-grade buddies who helped them with spelling and punctuation when writing the books. The youngsters dedicated the book to someone (most chose a family member) and that special someone was invited to the party.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. W.S. Morgan and daughter, Shannon, of St. Louis, Mo., returned home after spending the weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Herman Huffines. Mrs. Huffines’ father, Clint Wheeler of Conway, is at Memorial Hospital following eye surgery.
Ward School Bus Manufacturing Inc.’s plant was operating at about 70 percent of its normal production today as a strike continued in its third day. Charles Ward, president of the company, said 250 employees reported to work this morning, an increase of eight over Monday. Two hundred one employees, members of the United Auto Workers, refused to report to work Friday after the company and the union failed to reach agreement on a contract.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.