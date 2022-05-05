(2012)
With a 1-0 victory over Little Rock Central, the Conway girls soccer team completed a 3-0 week without allowing a goal. Caitlyn Carroll scored the only goal for Conway. The Lady Cats (15-1-1, 11-0) defeated Cabot 6-0, and North Little Rock, 6-0. Others noted for their play in the three games was Julia Pettit, Alex Fahr, Sarah Phillips, and Ashley Johnson.
Forty public school students will receive new handmade oak bookcases as part of the project A Bookcase for Every Child. The bookcases will be presented during a ceremony at Eastside Elementary School in Greenbrier. The bookcases are filled with donated books, and each bookcase has a brass plate with the student’s name.
(1997)
Toad Suck Daze was officially at Toadcon 3, as a recent toad procurement foray was less than successful. A ToadAlert has been issued and a bounty of 25 cents is being offered for each toad brought to the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. The toad hunters only caught six toads, which wasn’t expected as toad populations were believed to be high this year. Toad Procurement Officer Glenn Croakett, er, Crockett, said there may have been some collusion to make sure the bounties were offered again. “The kids may already have all the toads,” he said.
Gary Patton of Wooster, a state Forestry Commission trainer with Rural Fire Defense, spoke recently to a crowd of volunteer firefighters about wildfires during a training session at Vilonia’s new fire station. About 80 firefighters from around Faulkner County attended the session on “woodland fire suppression,” a mandatory course for volunteer firefighters.
(1972)
The Conway Shakespeare Club elected officers for the new year at a meeting at the home of Mrs. Robert E. Yates. Elected were Mrs. Arthur Johnson, president; Mrs. Robert Goodloe, vice president; Mrs. Chester Munn, second vice president; Mrs. Robert B. Clark, recording secretary; Mrs. E.W. Martin, corresponding secretary; Mrs. Tom Clark, treasurer; Miss Myrtle Charles, parliamentarian; and Miss Ophelia Fisher, publicity.
The Rev. and Mrs. Ernest F. Simmons of the Beryl community will observe their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house at Beryl Baptist Church. The Rev. Mr. Simmons, 86, was an active Baptist minister for 53 years. He was born Nov. 19, 1885, near Conway, a son of Samuel and Belle Simmons. Mrs. Simmons, 80, was born Dec. 24, 1891, in Conway, a daughter of Robert and Lucy Parker. She is the former Jeannie Parker. They were married April 28, 1912, at Vilonia. They have four sons, Doyle, Darrell, Dennis and Dexter, and five daughters, Mrs. Drucie Fortner, Mrs. Delma Harris, Miss Dorcas Simmons, Mrs. Doris Jean Shaw and Mrs. Donnie Sartain; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.