May 7
(2010)
Central Baptist College Class of 2010, the largest in CBC’s 58-year history, graduated on a Saturday afternoon. District 30 State Senator and U.S. Senate candidate Gilbert Baker gave the commencement address.
Michael Gambill of Greenbrier was pictured using his Flip video camera to document his graduation ceremony at UCA’s Farris Center. There were three ceremonies on Saturday.
Mulan’s Chinese Buffet and Sushi started construction at Conway Commons in the spaces formerly occupied by San Francisco Bread Company and Tropical Smoothie Café.
Roe Henderson, Shelter Insurance agent in Conway, was honored as one of Shelter’s highest achieving sales representatives for 2009.
(1995)
Brittany Burns, Conway High standout, signed to play soccer with the University of Arkansas. Drew Teague, Conway’s soccer coach, attended the signing as well as former CHS coach Tom Poe.
Conway School District Superintendent Ray Simon delivered a speech with a “Think” sign placed on his lectern during the 17th annual Scholastic Achievement Banquet that spotlighted honor graduates from around Faulkner County.
Mark Clements purchased Clements Do-Nut Shop from his cousin, Larry Clements. Fried pies and monkey toes were added but the old favorites were still available and the mix used was still made by Clements.
(1970)
Timothy L. Right, a Vilonia High School graduate who was a freshman at UCA, was appointed to the US Naval academy in Annapolis. He was nominated by Rep. Wilbur D. Mills and sponsored by Cmdr. John W. Clayton, an academy coordinator.
Students from Hendrix College and SCA staged a protest march from the Hendrix campus to the new Federal Building and Post Office on Main Street, part of the growing protest against the war and the killing of four students at Kent State.
Kenneth Wilcox, a forest ranger for the Arkansas Forestry Commission, was inducted into the 15-Year Forestry Club.
(1945)
B.A. Short, superintendent of schools, announced plans for celebration by the public schools of victory day after the news was officially confirmed. If the news came after 4 o’clock, no school would be held the following day. If it came anytime between 8 a.m. and noon, a program would be held immediately and school dismissed the remainder of the day. If news came after lunch, classwork would be dismissed following an assembly program and students would have the next day off.
Mrs. Walter Scales presented her speech pupils in a program of reading, skits and one-act plays at the high school auditorium.
(1920)
From the Vilonia column: The farmers have again resumed work after a week’s rain. Born to Mr. and Mrs. Wylie Roberts, a fine boy, May 6. J.V. Ward’s horse was severely shaken by a stroke of lightning. Theodore Campbell was painting his residence. James W. Harrod and wife are bringing out their furniture, preparatory for housekeeping.
