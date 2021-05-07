(2011)
The Arch Ford Education Service Cooperative 18th annual Elementary Chess Tournament was held May 2. The winners from various schools in the cooperative area competed against a field of 50 students. Faulkner County winners were Joe Coker of Conway, first place, sixth grade; Cole Bateman of Conway, first place, fifth grade; and Nate Pack of Greenbrier, second place, fifth grade. John Wilkerson of Conway was Chess Master and John Birdsong of Greenbrier was the Scorekeeper for the tournament.
A quick campaign throughout the Greenbrier School District was launched this week to raise money for kids in Vilonia who lost so much in the tornado. “Vilonia may be our arch rivals on the ball fields, but they are also our neighbors in need and we want to help,” said a Greenbrier High School student. A total of $10,000 was raised in the “Red-Blue-Green” campaign. The students wore red shirts to signify Vilonia’s colors, blue pants for Greenbrier, and to give green.
(1996)
The pieces fell nicely to form a beautiful championship picture for the St. Joseph girls track team. The Lady Bulldogs qualified for 13 of the 16 events at the Class B meet at Fort Smith Southside and scored in each to win the state championship by five points over Fort Smith Christian. It was the first state championship in any sport for a girls’ team at St. Joseph.
The Kimberly-Clark Foundation awarded four scholarships to Central Arkansas students. Recipients were Jameelah Coley of Morrilton, Christopher Henson of Vilonia, Jamus Jegier of Conway and Kelli McGaha of Greenbrier. The Bright Futures Scholarships are worth $20,000 each – $5,000 per year for up to four years. The scholarships are awarded to sons and daughters of Kimberly-Clark employees.
(1971)
Mr. and Mrs. Malcolm D. Boyles arrived Saturday from Idar-Oberstein, Germany, to visit his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rudy F. Webb. Mr. Boyles was discharged in January from the Army after serving more than two years in Germany. He and Mrs. Boyles, the former Maria DeGrott of Idar-Oberstein, formerly of Rotterdam, Holland, were married March 19 in Idar-Oberstein. Mr. and Mrs. Boyles plan to make their home in Conway and are residing temporarily with the Webbs.
Vilonia Coach Claude Fulmer has announced he is resigning effective at the end of the present school term. Fulmer has coached basketball and baseball, and assisted in football for the Eagles. His 1970-71 senior girls team won the Class B state championship.
Mayflower School’s top seniors are Brenda Sowell, valedictorian, and Virginia Mathis, salutatorian. Thirteen of the 25-member class are honor graduates. Commencement is June 1.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerel D. Seay and sons, David Fraser and Jerel Jr., have moved to a new home on Tyler Street west.
