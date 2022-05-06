(2012)
A five-hour standoff between emergency officials and a black bear perched in a tree ended with the animal being brought safely out of the tree through the use of tranquilizer darts. The bear was released into the Ozark National Forest, an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman confirmed. The bear was up a pine tree on Foster Drive, and as an audience of curious onlookers gathered, it became clear that the animal was not going to leave its perch some 40 feet above the ground. An AGFC officer “darted” the bear.
Two University of Central Arkansas men’s golfers were named to the All-Southland Conference team. Senior Antonio Costa was named to the second team, while freshman Pep Angles was selected for the third team. Costa, who is from Chile, is a two-time honoree. Angles is from Spain. The duo helped UCA finish second at the SLC Championships in McKinney, Texas.
(1997)
The Conway High School track program registered a clean sweep at the AAAA-Central Conference meet, claiming overall titles in both divisions. The Wampus Cats rang up 174 points to finish well ahead of second-place North Little Rock. The Lady Cats also breezed by their competition with a solid 152-point showing. Noted for their performances were Terrance Fuller, Carlton Guider, Paul Smyers, Bruce Burns, Chad Hamilton, Chuck Clawson. April Sikes, Kineta Abraham, Dionne Chandler and Bri Watson.
Greenbrier clinched a AAA-West co-championship in softball with an 8-3 victory over Morrilton. The Lady Panthers tied with Greenwood in their first year in AAA. Misty Lala had a three-run home run and four RBI. Chessy Ross had a grand slam. Jill Reyes, Summer Suetkamp and Leslie Morrison had two hits.
(1972)
The South Conway Extension Homemakers Club met at the home of Mrs. L.T. Welborn. Co-hostess was Mrs. L.F. Stanley. Miss Jewel Lasley, president, conducted the meeting. The group sang “When You and I Were Young, Maggie,” led by Mrs. Sammy Sanders. Mrs. Marvin Lawson called the roll and read the minutes of the previous meeting. Mrs. B.H. Hawk and Mrs. Carl Rosamond gave reports. Mrs. Polly Baskin discussed accidents in the home, with special emphasis on various poisons.
Mrs. Mike Jones was elected president of the newly organized Mayflower Jaycettes. Other officers elected were Mrs. Jim Booher, vice president; Mrs. Larry Long, secretary-reporter; and Mrs. Elmer McCall, historian. Mrs. McCall and Mrs. Ray York served as hostesses.
B.J. Smith of Conway, district manager for Montgomery Ward & Co., recently attended the company’s weeklong 100th anniversary conference in Chicago, Ill. More than 700 Ward managers from throughout the nation gathered at the Marriott Hotel to review merchandising plans for the firm’s second century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.