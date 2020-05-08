May 8
(2010)
Conway Christian’s soccer standout Cheyenne Wood signed to play soccer for the Central Baptist College Mustangs. She was the first Lady Eagle to sign with a college for soccer.
The Conway Personal Care Facility of Kimberly-Clark Corporation was celebrating its 40th anniversary.
Members of the Lowry family were pictured with Jo Nell and Dr. Fletcher Lowry at the UCA baseball stadium where a plaque was unveiled in honor of the coaching legend who established a scholarship for baseball players. Lowry coached baseball, basketball and football and served as a UCA administrator between 1955 and 1988. He had the most wins in UCA baseball history.
(1995)
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for the Mean Bean Café located in Nutters Chapel Plaza on Highway 286. The business offered coffees, hot sandwiches, salads and desserts.
Conway Christian School at Second Baptist Church of Conway was holding an open house for families of Faulkner County. Special tours were offered to families considering Christian education for the 1995-96 school year for K3 and Grades 1-8 (7th and 8th added).
Charles Morgan, Acxiom president and board chairman, spoke to the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s Second Monday Luncheon at the Faulkner County Library about the continued grow of the company.
(1970)
Hairston’s Grocery on Highway 64 West became Glover’s Grocery and Station with the recent sale of the business to Coy Glover.
Wayne Austin, owner of Dog n Suds of Conway, received a 10-year service award from at the company’s regional convention in St. Louis. He had been owner of the Conway outlet since 1967.
Four Conway Public School Teachers were retiring: Mrs. Madge W. Clayton, Mrs. Emily R. Heizman, Mrs. Dana Little and Mrs. Marjorie G. Meyer.
“Bob & Carol & Ted and Alice,” the year’s best comedy starring Natalie Wood and Robert Culp, was showing at the Conway Theater.
(1945)
With another war still to be won, Faulkner County’s observance of V-E day was marked by a dispatch of 35 registrants to Camp Robinson for induction into the armed services. The group left the national guard armory at 6:30 a.m. after hearing a pep talk from Thurman E. Rowlett of the local American Legion post.
Hendrix College students and faculty turned out en masse for a song celebration in Axley gymnasium following the V-E service at First United Methodist Church. The band led the group in patriotic songs. All Hendrix classes were dismissed for the day when President Truman’s announcement was received.
(1920)
The Arkansas Nazarene Seminary of Vilonia contracted with P. S. Brown of Conway for installation of a 150-light Alamo electric lighting system, which was to be ready for use at the opening of the next fall session of the institution. Mr. Brown was also making plans for a complete waterworks and sewage system, which the seminary expected to install in the future.
The Hendrix College band, under the direction of Professor Hubert Nutt, gave a concert at Quitman before an audience that filled the high school gymnasium. The members of the band returned to Conway after the concert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.