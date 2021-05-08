10 Years Ago
(2011)
LaQuinton Piggee was pictured admiring his handiwork as he finished hanging a basket of multi-colored petunias on the west side of the Police Station. Toby Gibson manned the frontloader as 250 baskets were hung in downtown Conway. The baskets were planted and cared for until hanging by Freyaldenhoven’s, the nursery that also donated 50 of the baskets to the Downtown Partnership.
Regenia Thompson, an optician at the Arkansas Eye Care Group in Conway since 2004, received the Paraoptometric of the Year award given by the Arkansas Optometric Association. She is a nationally certified optician and is working towards her state certification. The award is given to a recipient who has excelled in the office, supports the association’s programs, advances the optometric profession, and is involved in the community.
25 Years Ago
(1996)
Two Faulkner County students were among the winners of a science fair sponsored by the Arch Ford Educational Cooperative in Plumerville. The overall winner was Michael Herring, a student at Carl Stuart Middle School, with a project titled “Which Battery is the Best Value?” Stacy Graham, a Mayflower Elementary School student, took second place with “Weathering of Rocks.” Three Conway School District students earned honorable mention: Sarah Kathryn Smith of Ellen Smith Elementary; Leslie Crain of Theodore Jones Elementary; and Rhett Tanner of Florence Mattison Elementary.
50 Years Ago
(1971)
Bobby Ward, 34, son of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Ward of Conway, has been elected mayor of Yukon, Okla. Ward, owner of a Yukon insurance agency, served two years as alderman prior to his election as mayor. He was a star basketball player and a 1955 graduate of Conway High School.
The Parent-Teacher Association at Mayflower has redeemed about 250 books of Gold Bond trading stamps for a piano after a 10-year collection effort. The piano was placed in the Mayflower Elementary School library.
Conway School District Superintendent Carl Stuart was pictured accepting one of four stringed instruments presented to the district at a luncheon meeting of the Conway Orpheus Club. The purchase of the instruments was made possible by contributions to the Jean Whitehead Adams Memorial Fund.
David Strack and Michele Meyer were recently chosen Mr. and Miss St. Joseph High School by a vote of the student body. Strack is a son of Mr. and Mrs. Martin Strack. Miss Meyer is a granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Joe Meyer of Conway. Both are seniors at St. Joseph.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Nall and children, Jeff and Kelle Sue, of Blytheville, spent last weekend with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Royce C. Hall, and brother, Max.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.