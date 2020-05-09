May 9
(2010)
Bryce Molder, pro golfer, made a rare appearance in Conway for the Kelli Molder Memorial Tournament that benefited K-Life, a Christian mentoring and leadership organization. Kelly died from meningitis on Easter weekend in 1993 while Bryce was playing at a national junior tournament at The Woodlands near Houston, Texas.
Kate Pillow, third grader at Marguerite Vann Elementary, was pictured posing in front of her work, featuring mixed media, at the Conway Public Schools district-wide elementary art show.
Nick McCuin, second grader at Marguerite Vann Elementary, was also pictured displaying his ribbon in front of his piece, featuring a McDonald’s Happy Meal.
(1995)
A film crew from ABC’s “Good Morning America” spent the afternoon at Riddle’s Elephant Breeding Farm and Wildlife Sanctuary, located between Guy and Quitman, producing a segment on the farm’s second annual elephant-handling school.
The U.S. Postal Service advertised that a first class stamp was 32 cents, an increase from 29 cents.
Faulkner County Conservation District Chairman Rocky Harrell, Rick Sullivan of Chandler’s Equipment in Springdale and Bill Townsend of the Conservation District were pictured inspecting a five-ton poultry litter spreader at the Mark Wilcox farm. The spreader had been purchased by the Conservation district for farmers to use.
(1970)
The work of a Conway doctor, Dr. Harry Meyer, Jr., in the development of a rubella (measles) vaccine was shown on KETS (Channel 2). The film, “What Will Poor Robin Do Then?” depicted the efforts of Dr. Meyer, son of Mrs. Marjorie Meyer of Conway, and Dr. Paul D. Parkman.
Pam Nutter and Susie Cardin were pictured rehearsing a scene with Pat Farmer and Gene Lybarger from “She’s One of the Boys.”
Robert W. Meriwether, associate professor of education and political science at Hendrix College, spoke at the spring meeting of the Faulkner County Historical Society held at the SCA Science Building.
(1945)
The annual encampment of the Arkansas state guard would be held at Camp Robinson July 8-15.
A community sing was held at Antioch Baptist Church on south Ash street. The sing was formerly held at the Salem Methodist Church but hereafter would be held at the Antioch Baptist Church the second and fourth Friday nights each month.
Mrs. L.B. Stroud announced the opening of The Stroud Beauty Shop, located in the former Vogue Beauty Shop Building.
Fifty-eight seniors would receive diplomas from Conway High School May 18, the smallest in several years. Virginia Ward was valedictorian and Sarah Lee Minton was salutatorian.
(1920)
From the Happy Hollow column: Cotton planting is the chief occupation of most farmers that have not planted.
The men working on the hard-surfaced road from Holmes’ store to Mount Vernon were looking it over. If some good doctor would volunteer to see after the health of the road it would be a success, for the men that are looking after it now are two teachers, two preachers, two merchants, two farmers and one insurance agent. So you see it may need a “Doc.”
