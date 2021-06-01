(2011)
High school graduates recently honored at the Conway Chamber Academic Signing Day were invited to a reception at the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce. Representatives from Hewlett-Packard surprised the 39 students with free HP laptops and printers.
Scotty Campbell and Andy Harris, who won the Harley O Weatherly 4-ball in 2009, came back to win it this year. The team fired a 64 in the stroke play Championship Flight final to win the event by one stroke over Jeff Campbell (Scotty’s brother) and Luke Pruett. Chris Adkins and Chris Waltz, the defending champions, were seven strokes back at 70.
(1996)
While the census takers won’t be knocking on Conway doors any more for the foreseeable future, the city is still doing its best to count heads before its deadline with the Census Bureau runs out. Anyone who lives inside the city is encouraged to contact the Mayor’s Office so a special form can be sent to them. This will allow people missed by the census takers to still be counted on the city rolls.
Jodie R. Brown of Jodie Brown Motors Inc. earned top honors in the GMC 1995 Five-Star Performers. The honor recognizes exceptional GMC dealers and Chevrolet medium-duty dealers in the areas of sales, customer satisfaction and profitability. Others honored in the competition were David Pruitt, David Laughlin, John Moore, John D. Conville Jr., Lonnie L. Cagle, William Samuel Singleton, Ken A. Jones and Ray Talley.
Craig Adamson of MetLife MidArk was honored for his outstanding sales performance during 1995. He has been employed at the Conway insurance company since 1992.
(1971)
Conway didn’t escape the turbulent weather that struck the Central Arkansas area early today. The most serious damage was at the First National Motor Bank at Bruce and Harkrider streets. The canopy over the drive-in window on the west side of the motor bank was lifted up and folded back over the main structure, the entire roof was damaged, and the building began leaking. A large oak tree on the old Conway High School campus was ripped in two, blocking the intersection at Prince and Mitchell streets. The national Weather Service said winds of approximately 35 miles per hour struck here about 5 a.m. and nearly one-third inch of rainfall occurred.
Mr. and Mrs. Bill Brown and children Jeffrey, Barry, Karen and Stephen, moved from their home on Faulkner Street to a home on Highway 365 south of the Conway city limits. Mr. Brown is an announcer and salesman for radio station KCON.
Mr. and Mrs. Vance Strange and daughters, Monda and Jennifer, will move Friday to Arkadelphia, where Mr. Strange will be assistant football coach at Henderson State College.
