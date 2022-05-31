10 Years Ago
Mother’s Day guests of Rosa Lee and Robert McElroy of Holland were Sarah and A.J. Gardner and Rosie’s great-grandson, Jesse, and Rebekah Collins, Dale and Sheryl Collins, and Tommy Collins, all of Conway.
For the second consecutive year, Hendrix College sophomore Elizabeth Krug earned All-American honors in the heptathlon at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships. The Heber Springs native finished sixth place overall with a school record 4,726 points. Krug took seventh place as a freshman in 2011. On the first day of competition, Krug broke her school record in the hurdles and the 200 meters, in spite of battling a hip injury for the past two months.
25 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Boling of Conway, formerly of Denver, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with a family picnic. The picnic was hosted by their four children, Valerie of Seward, Alaska; Truman and Wallace Leon of Colorado; and Ransome J. of Greenbrier. Mr. Boling was born Jan. 8, 1916. Naomi Luraine Murphy was born May 31, 1920. The Bolings were married May 15, 1937. The Bolings have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. While visiting Mr. Boling’s brother, Virgil, in the Conway area, the Bolings purchased property off Hays Hill Road and spent seven years coming twice a year to work on their home.
Ray and Glen Hegarty of Conway observed their 50th wedding anniversary at a family dinner. They were married May 14, 1947, in Las Cruces, N.M. Mrs. Hegarty is the former Glen DeLaughter, a daughter of the late George and Pearl DeLaughter. Mr. Hegarty is a son of the late Daniel and Rosalie Hegarty. They have three children, Rosemary Sutton and Dan Hegarty of Conway, and Mike Hegarty of Drasco. They also have five grandchildren.
50 Years Ago
Kenneth Bradley has returned to Memphis, Tenn., after spending the weekend with his brother, Judge Rolland A. Bradley, Mrs. Bradley and daughter, Pat. He also visited his mother, Mrs. W.T. Bradley, and his sister, Mrs. George F. Hartje.
Mrs. J.D. Starkey spent the weekend in New Orleans, La., where she visited her daughter, Mrs. Phil Carter, and daughter, Tish. She was accompanied by her son, Roger Starkey. Mr. Carter was away on a two-week business trip.
The Guy-Perkins High School team won a third-place award in the Future Farmers of America state electrification contest recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Donald Rowlett, vocational agriculture instructor at Guy-Perkins, accompanied the team of Larry Fielder, Steve Wilson and Randy Miller. More than 150 schools participated in the program, sponsored by Arkansas Power & Light Co. and the State Education Department.
