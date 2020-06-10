June 10
(2010)
A record 153 campers attended the Future Wampus Cat Camp at John McConnell Stadium. The camp, put on by the coaching staffs of the high school and junior high, took the students through all the position drills and skills training.
Conway baseball coach Noel Boucher was named 2010 7A-Central Coach of the Year by the Arkansas High School Coaches Association. Conway was one of five teams that tied for the 7A-Central title.
The children of William (Bill/Billo) Stone hosted an 80th birthday celebration and barbeque in his honor at Cadron Settlement Park with 61 attending.
(1995)
Conway High juniors L.C. Corbitt, III, James Thomas Jegier, Jason Jones, Josh Newton and Joel Tumlison attended Boy State at UCA while Brooke Bailey, Sara Boudreaux, Lee Lockhart, Jenny Beth Pillow, Katie Woodruff and Jacqueline Wright attended Girl State at Harding University.
Anita Rolleigh, owner, relocated The Cat’s Meow, to 823 Parkway, offering a wide variety of gifts for cat lovers.
The North Branch of First Community Bank opened for business at 1390 Hwy. 64W next to Ryan’s.
J.D. “Bud” and Margaret Shamburger sold Ramada Inn and Interstate Food Plaza to Ken and Savita Patel after 19 years of doing business.
(1970)
Scott E. Moore, former Conway resident and SCA graduate, was promoted to manager of education for the Systems Development Division of IBM. Moore joined IBM in 1952 after teaching math at Springdale High for two years.
The Conway School District acquired the Rural Jones Estate property adjoining the Ellen Smith school and the residence would be converted for use as special education classrooms.
Plans for opening a street from the new Conway High School parking lot to the west side of the Bellmeade subdivision were abandoned. Other means of alleviating the traffic problems near the new high school complex were under study.
(1945)
The first statewide workshop devoted to school and community health education would be held at ASTC July 2-August 4.
Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Magness, Jr., living at 436 Conway Boulevard, purchased the seven-room Jesse Dempsey home at 518 Donaghey. The Dempseys moved to Temple, Texas. Magness was a distributor for the office of war information and Navy inventive films.
Rev. Edward W. Harris, pastor of First Methodist Church, announced the installation of three large fans in the rear balcony windows of the church in an effort to provide more comfort to churchgoers during the summer months.
(1920)
The marriage of Miss Nanette Elizabeth Akin to Duval Lane Purkins was solemnized at the First Baptist Church’s spacious auditorium. Rev. E.P.J. Garrott, pastor of the church, officiated. Groomsmen were Frank Farris, Wyatt Newbert, Gus Allison, Theodore Smith, George Shaw and A.D. Jenkins. Bridesmaids were Misses M.L. Portiss, Annie May Akin, Pauline Newbern, Dorothy Pyle, Sophia Purkins and Doris Owen. Edward McFadden was best man while Miss Lellen Akin, sister of the bride, was maid of honor. The bride, who was one of Conway’s most charming and lovely young ladies, was especially beautiful in her bridal robe of white.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.