(2011)
The Roadrunner Extension Homemakers Club of Faulkner County has earned state recognition. The group is among the 84 clubs and county councils being honored during the awards luncheon at the annual Arkansas Extension Homemakers Council state meeting. The club is a state record book winner. The club’s project was making plastic sleep mats for the homeless. More than 2,500 plastic bags, 240 volunteer hours and $20 were donated for the project. Some members cut and looped plastic strips and others crocheted the mats.
For the second year in a row, John Tyler Colvin of Conway came home from the Archery Shooters Association Southwest Shootout in Paris, Texas, with top honors in the Junior Eagle class. J.T. won the prize belt buckle over competitors from all over the United States. He is a son of Curt and Kara Colvin, and is a student at Florence Mattison Elementary School.
(1996)
Barbara J. Rand of Conway was appointed to the Arkansas Bar Association’s Health Law Committee. The committee consists of attorneys with expertise in this area who join together to provide continuing legal education for lawyers working in the health law field and provide a forum for the exchange of information.
Roland Darrow of Conway was appointed to the Arkansas Bar Association’s Electronic Data Network Committee. The committee consists of attorneys with expertise in this area who join together to determine information needs of attorneys which can be provided electronically, and coordinate and monitor the work of the company selected by the association to provide means of electronic information retrieval.
(1971)
The ways and means committee of the Conway Band-Aids met to determine the feasibility of a project to raise $56,000 to send the Conway High School band to Europe next year. They didn’t come up with any answers. The ad hoc group of eight men, selected two weeks ago at a general meeting of the organization, heard the incomplete results of a survey made since then by band director Russell Langston. Parents of 27 of the 80 or so students involved have indicated they would be willing to finance their children’s trip, at about $700 per student.
When Kathy Smith, 18, registered for the summer term at State College of Arkansas, she became a third generation student. Miss Smith, a recent Conway High School graduate, is a daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Tommy G. Smith. She was registered by her father, who is director of public relations at SCA. Miss Smith’s mother, the former Betty Collie, received a degree in 1953 from the institution, then known as Arkansas State Teachers College. Her grandmother, Mrs. Lillian Bogan Collie of Malvern, enrolled in 1919 while the college operated as the Arkansas State Normal School.
