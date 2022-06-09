(2012)
Joe B. Hatcher, a retired banker, educator and president of Hendrix College from 1981 to 1991, died June 1, 2012, at his home. He was 75. Mr. Hatcher is survived by his wife of 55 years, award-winning quilt maker, designer and fabric artist Irma Gail Hatcher. He also has two sons, Greg and Geoff Hatcher, and a daughter, Gailyn Strobing.
Central Baptist College has exceeded an $8.6 million challenge goal that qualifies the Conway school for a $750,000 grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation Inc. “This grant, along with the additional funds raised, will allow us to continue to expand the campus for future growth,” said CBC President Terry Kimbrow.
(1997)
William and Hattie West of Conway celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception hosted by their son, Keith, Arlan and Greg, and their families. The Wests were married June 1, 1947, at Monticello. Mr. West, a retired Southern Baptist minister, was born June 4, 1924, at McArthur (Desha County), a son of the late Thomas and Fannie West. Mrs. West, a retired public school teacher, was born Sept. 7, 1928, at Collins (Drew County), a daughter of the late Arthur and Mae Sasser. In addition to their three sons, they also have six grandchildren.
Erskine Davis of Conway has been named a Melvin Jones Fellow by the Lions Club International Foundation in recognition of his commitment to serving the world community. Davis is a member of the Conway Noon Lions Club. He recently received a plaque and lapel pin acknowledging his dedication to the foundation’s goals.
(1972)
Mr. and Mrs. James H. Futrell and their daughter, Mrs. Sarah Lane, were in Memphis, Tenn., recently to attend commencement exercises at Memphis State University. Their son and brother, James M. Futrell, received a master of arts degree.
Lt. Col. and Mrs. Mike Blankenship have returned to Los Angeles, Calif., after visiting his mother, Mrs. Molly Blankenship, in Jacksonville. Col. Blankenship and his mother are former residents of Conway.
Mr. and Mrs. Joe Gerard Jr. and daughters, Jennifer and Jill, of Benton, and Miss Lois Pepper of Monroe were recent guests of Judge and Mrs. Rolland Bradley and daughter, Pat.
Mr. and Mrs. John Greenlaw have returned from Tulsa, Okla., where they visited Mr. and Mrs. Bill Madden, Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Pitts, and Mr. and Mrs. Florence Madden. They also visited other friends and relatives in Muskogee and Oklahoma City.
