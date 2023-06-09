By Compiled by COLLEEN HOLT
(2013)
Lee and Golida Wilkins of Greenbrier, formerly of Sherwood, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends at Springhill Baptist Church in Greenbrier on June 8. They were married June 7, 1963, at Stanfield Baptist Church. She is the former Golida Collins. They are the parents of Cris Wilkins of North Little Rock and Phyllis Wilkins of Charleston. They have two grandchildren.
A new firearms training facility is providing a place for the Vilonia Police Department to enhance their skills in preparation for high-risk calls. The facility, located on Stanley Road, sits adjacent to the city’s sewer department. From the outside, it’s not fancy – a fenced-in area with a small block building and a berm. Rolling out the equipment, however, changes the appearance into a state-of-the-art operation with 10 shooting lanes, turning targets, running targets and a moving, man-size target directed by remote control.
(1998)
Members of the Committee of 100, including three representatives from Faulkner County, attended a luncheon May 6 at the Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. Among local residents attending were Chrissy Denton, Pat Denton and Charlotte Nabholz. The Committee of 100 is a group of women from all 75 counties who support and promote the Ozark Folk Center in Mountain View. Guests were greeted by the members of the committee and given a tour of the mansion by Nancy Bingham, also of Conway, assistant to the first lady.
(1973)
Looking forward to future expansion of Memorial Hospital in Conway and possibly construction of a new hospital, the City Council renewed the lease to Conway Memorial Hospital Inc. for a period of 25 years. The new lease will take effect July 31, 1973, and expire July 31, 1998. An addition to the present facility is expected to be the first study undertaken by the consulting firm when it is hired.
Mr. and Mrs. T.D. Heffington will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary at an open house at their home in Enola. Both are natives of Enola. He is a son of the late Barney and Alice Heffington. She is the former Jewell Anthony, a daughter of the late Robert and Mattie Anthony. Mr. Heffington is a retired farmer and carpenter. The Heffingtons were married June 14, 1913, at the Barney community. They are parents of two sons, H.T. “Buzz” Heffington of Enola and A.F. Heffington of Hayward, Calif., and a daughter, Mrs. Blanche Bell of Enola. They have five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
