June 11
(2010)
Longtime District Judge Russell “Jack” Roberts, 67, passed away. He began his career as a practicing attorney in 1972 and was assistant city attorney before taking over a chief deputy prosecuting attorney in 1978. He was a Conway district judge for 27 years.
The F.A.S.T. Sports Performance program was in its third year of helping young athletes. Partnered with Conway Regional Therapy Center, the program helps improve an athlete’s speed, agility, vertical leap, strength, power, body composition and confidence.
Former Greenbrier star Matt Velek was transferring from OBU to CBC to play basketball.
(1995)
Several Faulkner County girls competed in the 1995 Arkansas State Twirling Championship, Open Twirling Contest and Miss Majorette of Arkansas. Stephanie Lamar and Jennifer Gosnell were named Miss Majorette of Arkansas.
Conway Planning Director Bill Polk said that nearly half of the single-family homes in Conway had been built since 1977. In fact, nearly a quarter of them had been built since 1990.
Damage to the steel framework of the Nucor Corporation plant under construction in southern Conway was not expected to delay the opening of the facility. High winds collapsed enough steel to enclose 120,000 square feet.
(1970)
Eighteen students graduated from First Baptist Church kindergarten under the direction of Mrs. Robert Courtway: Phil Stamps, Robert Baty, Lisa Lofton, Diane Hall, Bambi Bradley, Brooks Lawrence, Scott Hooker, Paula Starkey, Carol Starkey, Melanie Morris, George Thompson, Roe Henderson, Tracy Mills, Joey Ward, Scotty Brown, Brenda Simmons, Jennifer Bell and Christie Hogan.
The Conway Board of Education approved final plans for four additional buildings at the new Conway High School site on Highway 60. Plans were approved for a new 1,500-seat gymnasium; a fine arts building and cafeteria added to the octagon-shaped pods; and a vocational-technical building.
(1945)
President Edwin S. Preston of Central College said that work would begin immediately on repairs to Main and Bruce halls that were badly damaged in a morning windstorm. Several weeks would be required to complete repairs. W.S. Tyler would supervise.
Second Baptist Church closed a week-long vacation Bible school. Average attendance was 68 with an enrollment of 79, an increase of 20 over the previous year. Mrs. R.O. McMahan was the director and was assisted by Harlene Hendrickson, Patsy Ann Hutto, Mrs. E.N. Anthony, Undine Jobe, Mrs. Harold Johnson, Bobby Deeter, Mrs. E.F. Anthony and Virginia Stephens.
(1920)
Possession of the island in the Arkansas River near Mayflower, occupied by J.S. Ladell and familiarly known as Ladell’s Island, was disputed in a suit filed in circuit court by Joe H. Thompson of Little Rock, an attorney. Thompson alleged that he bought the entire island from the state of Arkansas for a consideration of $14,800. He asked that Ladell be ejected from possession; that he be restrained from collecting any rents; and that he be compelled to pay proper damages for his alleged unlawful occupancy of the land. The land comprised 47.92 acres.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.